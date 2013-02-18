Edition: International
Wireless

EU unveils plans for new e-commerce, online platforms regulation

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 17:41 CET | News
The European Commission has unveiled its long-awaited legislation on the digital services sector. The proposal includes the Digital Services Act, which aims to update the EU's eCommerce directive of 2000 for the latest internet services, and the Digital Marketplaces Act, a new form of competition legislation which targets so-called 'gatekeepers', the biggest platforms offering online services. The plans must be negotiated still with the European Parliament and member states. If approved, they would apply immediately across the EU, to any company providing services in the bloc. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Europe
Related

Facebook to transfer UK users to control of US headquarters
Published 16 Dec 2020 10:58 CET | Europe
Facebook plans to transfer all UK users to user agreements with its US-based corporate headquarters to avoid EU privacy laws ...

EU onthult plannen voor nieuwe regelgeving voor e-commerce en online platforms
Published 15 Dec 2020 18:13 CET | Europe
De Europese Commissie heeft haar langverwachte wetgeving over de digitale dienstensector onthuld. Het voorstel omvat de Digital ...

FTC vs Facebook: WhatsApp or Instragram sale difficult to realise and not likely effective
Published 15 Dec 2020 14:36 CET | United States
The FTC is suing Facebook for 'illegal monopolisation'. We look here at the arguments on both sides and conclude that the ...

UK government confirms plans for Online Harms legislation in 2021
Published 15 Dec 2020 14:32 CET | United Kingdom
The UK Government has published its response to the consultation on the Online Harms White Paper, outlining a new duty of care ...

FTC orders social media companies to open up on how they use personal data

Published 15 Dec 2020 08:58 CET | United States
The Federal Trade Commission is issuing orders to nine social media and video streaming companies, requiring them to provide data ...

Twitter, Vimeo, WordPress push for EU flexibility in new rules to take down illegal content
Published 10 Dec 2020 10:16 CET | Europe
Twitter, Vimeo, Mozilla and WordPress.com's owner Automattic asked the EU to take a flexible strategy towards harmful and illegal ...

EU guidelines push for more transparency on search engine rankings
Published 08 Dec 2020 10:27 CET | Europe
The EU has claimed a world first with the first guidelines on ensuring transparency in search engine rankings and their ...

Alphabet CEO apologises to EU's Breton after leak of Google's lobby strategy
Published 16 Nov 2020 14:44 CET | Europe
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai apologised to the EU's industry chief Thierry Breton over a leaked internal document detailing the ...

US takes Google to court for abusing monopoly in search market
Published 20 Oct 2020 17:57 CET | United States
The US Department of Justice has filed its long-awaited competition case against Google, with the backing of public prosecutors ...

France, Netherlands want EU regulator to tackle large digital platforms
Published 15 Oct 2020 14:11 CET | Europe
France and the Netherlands want EU regulators to tackle large digital platforms and their dominant position on the market on a ...

US Congressional report calls for antitrust action against tech giants
Published 07 Oct 2020 08:44 CET | United States
A report from a key committee in the US Congress has accused tech giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google of exploiting their ...

MEPs outline priorities for upcoming Digital Services Act
Published 29 Sep 2020 09:50 CET | Europe
The European Parliament's important Internal Market Committee has adopted a report outlining MEPs' priorities for the EU's ...

EU says self-regulation not enough to combat fake news online
Published 10 Sep 2020 16:19 CET | Europe
Self-regulation is not enough to fight the tide of fake news and disinformation online, according to an initial assessment by the ...

EU telecoms groups, Berec back ex ante regulation of digital gatekeepers
Published 08 Sep 2020 11:38 CET | Europe
The European telecoms industry has come out in favour of a new ex ante regulatory framework to control large digital platforms. ...

Google calls on EU to create 'balanced regulatory framework'
Published 04 Sep 2020 14:26 CET | Europe
Google has called on the European Union to create a "balanced regulatory framework" that adapts to future technological ...

US government asks FCC for new rules on social media liability
Published 28 Jul 2020 09:29 CET | United States
The US government is moving ahead with plans to change the way social media platforms are regulated, following an executive order ...

App economy generates USD 187 bln in annual revenue in EU - study
Published 29 Jun 2020 09:13 CET | Europe
Apps helped generated USD 187 billion worth of revenue in the European Union last year and supported 1.3-1.7 million jobs in all ...

EU report finds social media progress on taking down hate speech
Published 23 Jun 2020 14:52 CET | Europe
Social media are making progress taking down illegal hate speech posted online, according to the latest evaluation by the ...

EU starts work on plans to regulate large digital platforms
Published 03 Jun 2020 10:26 CET | Europe
The European Commission is moving ahead with plans to reform regulation of digital service providers, with the start of two ...

EU outlines plans to develop data economy, AI regulation

Published 19 Feb 2020 13:31 CET | Europe
The European Commission has presented a new digital strategy. Termed 'tech sovereignty' in an op-ed piece published by Commission ...

Google claims its free services worth EUR 420 bln per year to Europeans
Published 07 Feb 2020 12:01 CET | Europe
Google's free consumer products create EUR 420 billion a year in value for Europeans, according to a study commissioned by Google ...





Related Info

Facebook to transfer UK users to control of US headquarters
10:58 | Europe | News
EU onthult plannen voor nieuwe regelgeving voor e-commerce en online platforms
15 Dec | Europe | News
FTC vs Facebook: WhatsApp or Instragram sale difficult to realise and not likely effective
15 Dec | United States | Commentary
UK government confirms plans for Online Harms legislation in 2021
15 Dec | United Kingdom | News
FTC orders social media companies to open up on how they use personal data
15 Dec | United States | News
Twitter, Vimeo, WordPress push for EU flexibility in new rules to take down illegal content
10 Dec | Europe | News
EU guidelines push for more transparency on search engine rankings
8 Dec | Europe | News
Alphabet CEO apologises to EU's Breton after leak of Google's lobby strategy
16 Nov | Europe | News
US takes Google to court for abusing monopoly in search market
20 Oct | United States | News
France, Netherlands want EU regulator to tackle large digital platforms
15 Oct | Europe | News
US Congressional report calls for antitrust action against tech giants
7 Oct | United States | News
MEPs outline priorities for upcoming Digital Services Act
29 Sep | Europe | News
EU says self-regulation not enough to combat fake news online
10 Sep | Europe | News
EU telecoms groups, Berec back ex ante regulation of digital gatekeepers
8 Sep | Europe | News
Google calls on EU to create 'balanced regulatory framework'
4 Sep | Europe | News
US government asks FCC for new rules on social media liability
28 Jul | United States | News
App economy generates USD 187 bln in annual revenue in EU - study
29 Jun | Europe | News
EU report finds social media progress on taking down hate speech
23 Jun | Europe | News
EU starts work on plans to regulate large digital platforms
3 Jun | Europe | News
EU outlines plans to develop data economy, AI regulation
19 Feb | Europe | News
Google claims its free services worth EUR 420 bln per year to Europeans
7 Feb | Europe | News

