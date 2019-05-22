Edition: International
EU vetoes Swedish wholesale fibre regulation, calls for more analysis of regional differences

Tuesday 11 February 2020 | 09:40 CET | News

The European Commission said that it is vetoing Swedish communications regulator PTS' review of the market for wholesale local access to fibre. PTS had concluded that there is one single, national market. The commission, by contrast, says wholesale prices vary around the country, and there is no evidence of either demand or supply substitutability between operators.

PTS must review its findings in light of the commission's objections. The veto follows a two-month, in-depth investigation by the Commission, after it first raised objections in December. It has told PTS to undertake a more detailed and granular assessment of the geographic market. In the meantime, the current regulation will remain in place.

The commission said there is strong demand for high-speed broadband in Sweden. By 2022, around 80 percent of Swedish households are expected to have broadband subscriptions for service faster than 100 Mbps. Such speeds cannot be served using copper networks. Based on this, PTS concluded that there is a separate market for broadband via copper and broadband via fibre. The commission does not question this finding.

The Swedish fibre access market is fragmented with a multitude of fibre network operators. Telia Company is the incumbent with below 40 percent of all fibre connections. Over 60 percent of fibre connections link to municipal networks, the commission found. Networks owned by municipalities focus on connecting homes within their respective geographic boundaries. They tend to have very high market shares in their municipal borough and no presence beyond it usually.

Typically, fibre networks in Sweden do not overlap geographically. Only limited numbers of larger apartment buildings are connected to more than one network, said the commission. Prices for wholesale access often vary around the country, depending on the provider and other conditions such as density. There is no evidence of either demand or supply substitutability between operators.

For these reasons, the commission considers that competitive conditions are not sufficiently homogeneous throughout the country to conclude that there is one single, national market.

PTS has designated Telia as having significant market power (SMP) and has imposed certain regulatory obligations on it throughout Sweden. The commission considers that Telia's ability to exercise market power is not the same everywhere, particularly in areas where it is barely present. PTS’ national market definition underestimates the potential market power of other operators within their footprint.

PTS said it will carefully analyse the points raised by the commission. Rikard Englund, head of the watchdog’s market regulation department, said Sweden lies in the forefront with a unique fibre market, and is the first EU country to designate a separate fibre market. This implies various new conditions for geographic analysis, he said. The commission’s position is important for PTS but also for other EU countries where fibre will become a market of its own.

Englund said it is important for regulation to strike the correct balance between competition and investment in fast broadband, for Sweden and the other member states. As such, the careful assessment of the matter is a positive thing, he added.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: European Commission / Telia
Countries: Sweden
