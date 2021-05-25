Edition: International
European mobile operators launch Eco Rating label for mobile phones

Tuesday 25 May 2021 | 08:55 CET | News
Five of Europe's major mobile operators have teamed up to launch a new consumer label to measure the sustainability of mobile phones. The initiative was started was Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica (operating under the O2 and Movistar brands), Telia Company and Vodafone as a way to help people identify and compare the most sustainable phones, and encourage suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of their devices. The rating considers five features, namely durability, repairability, resource efficiency, recyclability and climate efficiency. Scores will range up to 100.

