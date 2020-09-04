Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

European Parliament approves Digital Services Act

Friday 21 January 2022 | 11:31 CET | News
The European Parliament has voted in favour of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The European Commission's package includes measures to combat illegal products, services and online content, including clearly defined procedures for their removal. Recipients of services have the right to claim damages. Unveiled in December 2019, the DSA aims to curb excesses on the internet, including hate speech and other criminal acts.Online platforms must also offer more options for tracking-free advertising and there will be a ban on the use of data from minors for targeted advertising. Each country will have

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Europees Parlement / Europese Commissie
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Europees Parlement stemt in met Digital Services Act
Published 21 Jan 2022 08:13 CET | Europe
Het Europees Parlement heeft gestemd vóór de Digital Services Act (DSA). In het pakket van de Europese Commissie zitten ...

EU's Digital Services Act passes committee stage, parliament to vote in January
Published 14 Dec 2021 15:21 CET | Europe
The EU's proposed Digital Services Act has passed the key committee stage in the European Parliament, paving the way for the law ...

EU states approve draft tech sector regulations, final laws expected in 2022
Published 25 Nov 2021 16:43 CET | Europe
The EU member states have reached an agreement on the proposed Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act. With the Council ...

EuroISPA and others call for 'robust, future-proof' EU Digital Services Act
Published 15 Nov 2021 15:19 CET | Europe
EuroISPA, the association of European ISPs, said it is one of 15 European trade associations to sign a joint letter calling on ...

EU unveils plans for new e-commerce, online platforms regulation
Published 15 Dec 2020 17:41 CET | Europe
The European Commission has unveiled its long-awaited legislation on the digital services sector. The proposal includes the ...

MEPs outline priorities for upcoming Digital Services Act
Published 29 Sep 2020 09:50 CET | Europe
The European Parliament's important Internal Market Committee has adopted a report outlining MEPs' priorities for the EU's ...

EU telecoms groups, Berec back ex ante regulation of digital gatekeepers
Published 08 Sep 2020 11:38 CET | Europe
The European telecoms industry has come out in favour of a new ex ante regulatory framework to control large digital platforms. ...

Google calls on EU to create 'balanced regulatory framework'
Published 04 Sep 2020 14:26 CET | Europe
Google has called on the European Union to create a "balanced regulatory framework" that adapts to future technological ...





Related Info

Europees Parlement stemt in met Digital Services Act
08:13 | Europe | News
EU's Digital Services Act passes committee stage, parliament to vote in January
14 Dec 2021 | Europe | News
EU states approve draft tech sector regulations, final laws expected in 2022
25 Nov 2021 | Europe | News
EuroISPA and others call for 'robust, future-proof' EU Digital Services Act
15 Nov 2021 | Europe | News
EU unveils plans for new e-commerce, online platforms regulation
15 Dec 2020 | Europe | News
MEPs outline priorities for upcoming Digital Services Act
29 Sep 2020 | Europe | News
EU telecoms groups, Berec back ex ante regulation of digital gatekeepers
8 Sep 2020 | Europe | News
Google calls on EU to create 'balanced regulatory framework'
4 Sep 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Uniti Group Q4
25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2021
27 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
27 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2021
27 Jan Elisa Q4 2021
27 Jan Comcast Q4 2021
27 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Apple fiscal Q1
27 Jan FCC meeting
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now