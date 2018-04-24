Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

European telecom operators say EUR 300 billion investment needed in 5G, fibre networks

Thursday 25 March 2021 | 09:29 CET | News
European telecom operators have released a new report on how the sector can contribute to digital transformation and economic recovery. The report from industry group ETNO and consulting firm BCG comes ahead of a summit of EU leaders to discuss industrial and digital policy, among other things. The operators underlined the need for significant investments to realise the economic benefits of digital infrastructure. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Europese telecombedrijven: EUR 300 miljard investering nodig in 5G en glasvezelnetwerken
Published 25 Mar 2021 13:39 CET | Europe
Europese telecombedrijven hebben een nieuw rapport gepubliceerd waarin staat beschreven hoe de sector bij kan dragen aan digitale ...

EU adopts Horizon Europe 2021-24 strategic plan
Published 16 Mar 2021 09:17 CET | Europe
The European Commission has announced the adoption of the first strategic plan for Horizon Europe, the new EU research and ...

EU proceeds with EUR 34 bln Connecting Europe Facility
Published 15 Mar 2021 09:07 CET | Europe
The European Parliament and European Council have reached a provisional agreement to renew the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), ...

EU outlines plans for 'digital decade' with new connectivity targets
Published 09 Mar 2021 17:47 CET | Europe
The European Commission has issued a new communication designed to guide the EU's digital development in the period to 2030. ...

EU plans EUR 900 mln in funding for 6G research, 5G development
Published 25 Feb 2021 13:25 CET | Europe
The European Commission has announced dedicated funding for 6G research, as part of a new R&D strategy to focus on promising ...

EIB study calls for more European public investment in 5G innovation

Published 23 Feb 2021 14:14 CET | Europe
The European Investment Bank is the latest to call on European countries to accelerate investment in 5G or fall behind the US and ...

Europe lagging behind US and Asia on 5G - ETNO
Published 29 Jan 2021 12:43 CET | Europe
Europe is trailing far behind the US and Asia in the rollout of 5G networks in spite of growing investment from the continent's ...





Related Info

Europese telecombedrijven: EUR 300 miljard investering nodig in 5G en glasvezelnetwerken
13:39 | Europe | News
EU adopts Horizon Europe 2021-24 strategic plan
16 Mar | Europe | News
EU proceeds with EUR 34 bln Connecting Europe Facility
15 Mar | Europe | News
EU outlines plans for 'digital decade' with new connectivity targets
9 Mar | Europe | News
EU plans EUR 900 mln in funding for 6G research, 5G development
25 Feb | Europe | News
EIB study calls for more European public investment in 5G innovation
23 Feb | Europe | News
Europe lagging behind US and Asia on 5G - ETNO
29 Jan | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Mar United Internet FY results
25 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2020
25 Mar Bezeq Q4 2020
25 Mar Salt FY 2020 results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
25 Mar Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q4
30 Mar Ericsson AGM
30 Mar CCA Mobile Carriers Show
30 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q4
31 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
31 Mar Swisscom AGM
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now