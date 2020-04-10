Edition: International
Eutelsat sees marginal revenue impact from Covid-19 pandemic, plans 30% dividend cut

Friday 10 April 2020 | 09:56 CET | News
Satellite operator Eutelsat trimmed its full-year revenue outlook due to the Covid-19 crisis. Its operating verticals are now expected to generate EUR 1.25 billion in FY 2019/2020, representing a drop of at least EUR 20 million from previous guidance (EUR 1.27-1.32 billion).

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Eutelsat
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

