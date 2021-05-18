Edition: International
Exa and IslaLink partner on Italy-Greece subsea cable

Wednesday 5 January 2022 | 11:00 CET | News
Global digital infrastructure company Exa Infrastructure said it has reached an agreement with Spain-based submarine cable specialist IslaLink to become a key landing and terrestrial services partner in Italy and anchor tenant on the 'Ionian' submarine cable system connecting Italy and Greece. Under the deal, Exa will offer Islalink a fibre route between the southern Italian coastal city of Crotone and the data centre hubs of Milan and Rome. It will also construct the beach manhole and front-haul ducts in Crotone, and provide maintenance services for the cable landing station.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: EXA Infrastructure / IslaLink
Countries: Greece / Italy
