IT

F5 buys fraud prevention specialist Shape Security for USD 1 bln

Friday 20 December 2019 | 09:07 CET | News

F5 Networks has agreed to acquire fraud prevention specialist Shape Security for USD 1 billion, subject to certain adjustments. Under the deal, F5 will buy all of the shares of privately held Shape and then incorporate the company’s machine learning and AI-powered capabilities into its portfolio of application services. F5 noted that the transaction will accelerate its growth momentum and more than double its addressable market in security. F5 CEO Francois Locoh-Donou explained: the companies will together deliver end-to-end application protection and that their combined technologies will open up a “fast-growing USD 4 billion adjacent market.” 

Shape provides bot, fraud and abuse defense to a range of customers, including banks, airlines, retailers, and government agencies. The company in particular defends against “credential stuffing attacks,” where cybercriminals use stolen passwords from third-party data breaches to take over other online accounts. F5 said Shape’s platform uses AI and machine learning as well as cloud-based analytics to protect against attacks that often bypass other security and fraud controls. 

Shape CEO to stay on board

After close, Shape co-founder and CEO Derek will join F5, together with his executive team. The company will also remain at its current Santa Clara headquarters. For F5, the deal is expected in fiscal year 2020 to push product and total revenue growth, speed up the company’s transition to a software and SaaS-driven business model, and “meaningfully” increase its software subscription mix. 

Specifically, F5 sees breakeven adjusted earnings per share happening within 24 months of closing the acquisition and that combination will be accretive to free cash flow per share within 12 months. The company will fund the transaction through cash on its balance sheet and USD 400 million in a senior unsecured term loan. 

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies. It will be subject to the usual regulatory and other approvals and should complete in the first quarter of next year.


