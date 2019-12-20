F5 buys fraud prevention specialist Shape Security for USD 1 bln

Shape provides bot, fraud and abuse defense to a range of customers, including banks, airlines, retailers, and government agencies. The company in particular defends against “credential stuffing attacks,” where cybercriminals use stolen passwords from third-party data breaches to take over other online accounts. F5 said Shape’s platform uses AI and machine learning as well as cloud-based analytics to protect against attacks that often bypass other security and fraud controls.
After close, Shape co-founder and CEO Derek will join F5, together with his executive team. The company will also remain at its current Santa Clara headquarters. For F5, the deal is expected in fiscal year 2020 to push product and total revenue growth, speed up the company’s transition to a software and SaaS-driven business model, and “meaningfully” increase its software subscription mix.
Specifically, F5 sees breakeven adjusted earnings per share happening within 24 months of closing the acquisition and that combination will be accretive to free cash flow per share within 12 months. The company will fund the transaction through cash on its balance sheet and USD 400 million in a senior unsecured term loan.
The acquisition has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies. It will be subject to the usual regulatory and other approvals and should complete in the first quarter of next year.
