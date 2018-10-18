Edition: International
Facebook delays launch of Oversight Board to late fall

Wednesday 8 July 2020 | 11:10 CET | News
Facebook has pushed the launch of its Oversight Board to the late fall. The company said its first members were announced in May and that the board is now focused on setting up a new institution. 

The independent board was first announced in January of last year, to address widespread concerns about misinformation and abusive behaviour on Facebook’s social media platform. The creation of the board comes under the compliance agreement signed with the US Federal Trade Commission, which imposed a fine last summer of USD 5 billion for violating the privacy of its users. The idea is to make Facebook more accountable and to improve its decision making process. 

Market watchers have noted that the Oversight Board will come into existence too late to prevent or help prevent disinformation around the US presidential elections set for November.

Boycott

A growing number of advertisers have started a boycott against the social network, saying it must do more to fight offensive content on its platform. Unilever, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Levi's, Honda and Verizon are among the brands that have said they will not advertise on the company's sites until it does more to combat hate speech. Digicel and Ewe have also joined the campaign.

The company recently held a Zoom meeting with civil-rights advocates, to talk about the companyh's content policies, the Wall Street Journal reported. The advocates said not much solid progress was made during the meeting. 

Facebook said in a statement after the meeting that it has invested billions of dollars into content moderation and taken hundreds of white-supremacist entities off its platforms. The company said it promised to reconsider its policies around discussions on the government’s use of force. The company has also said it would begin labeling politicians’ posts that have violated its content standards but are protected by Facebook on the grounds that they are newsworthy.

The civil-rights groups argued that Facebook’s enforcement of its policies has not lived up to its past commitments to address misinformation, hate speech, radicalization and brand-safety concerns. Many examples of such content are still easy to find on the platform, they noted. The civil-rights groups would like Facebook to appoint an executive with civil-rights expertise to ensure greater attention to their concerns, and that it provide refunds to advertisers whose ads are shown next to content that is later removed for violations of its policies. Facebook executives acknowledged the push for such an executive but said the company wouldn’t say more about the requirements or stature of the role.


Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: United States / World
