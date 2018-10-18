Facebook delays launch of Oversight Board to late fall

The independent board was first announced in January of last year, to address widespread concerns about misinformation and abusive behaviour on Facebook’s social media platform. The creation of the board comes under the compliance agreement signed with the US Federal Trade Commission, which imposed a fine last summer of USD 5 billion for violating the privacy of its users. The idea is to make Facebook more accountable and to improve its decision making process.
Market watchers have noted that the Oversight Board will come into existence too late to prevent or help prevent disinformation around the US presidential elections set for November.
A growing number of advertisers have started a boycott against the social network, saying it must do more to fight offensive content on its platform. Unilever, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Levi's, Honda and Verizon are among the brands that have said they will not advertise on the company's sites until it does more to combat hate speech. Digicel and Ewe have also joined the campaign.
The company recently held a Zoom meeting with civil-rights advocates, to talk about the companyh's content policies, the Wall Street Journal reported. The advocates said not much solid progress was made during the meeting.
Facebook said in a statement after the meeting that it has invested billions of dollars into content moderation and taken hundreds of white-supremacist entities off its platforms. The company said it promised to reconsider its policies around discussions on the government’s use of force. The company has also said it would begin labeling politicians’ posts that have violated its content standards but are protected by Facebook on the grounds that they are newsworthy.
The civil-rights groups argued that Facebook’s enforcement of its policies has not lived up to its past commitments to address misinformation, hate speech, radicalization and brand-safety concerns. Many examples of such content are still easy to find on the platform, they noted. The civil-rights groups would like Facebook to appoint an executive with civil-rights expertise to ensure greater attention to their concerns, and that it provide refunds to advertisers whose ads are shown next to content that is later removed for violations of its policies. Facebook executives acknowledged the push for such an executive but said the company wouldn’t say more about the requirements or stature of the role.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions