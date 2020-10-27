Edition: International
Facebook extends Oversight Board appeals to content left up

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 09:12 CET | News
Facebook is expanding the role of its Oversight Board, allowing people to appeal not only content it has taken down, but also items left up on the social network. Users who disagree with content being left on the site can ask the Oversight Board to look at whether the decision is in line with Facebook's stated policies. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Instagram
Countries: World
