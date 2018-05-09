Facebook lifts revenues 22% in Q3 on higher-than-expected ad performance, sees headwinds from regulations ahead

The company tightened the range of expected expenses this year to USD 53-64 billion from 52-55 billion. Capex will be unchanged at USD 16 billion. For next year, the company sees capex at USD 21-23 billion, driven by investments in data centres, servers, network infrastructure and office facilities. The outlook includes spend that was delayed 2020 due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on construction.
Revenues for Q3 rose 22 percent from the year before to USD 21.47 billion, with ad revenue also up 22 percent, to USD 21.22 billion. Total costs and expenses for the quarter increased by 28 percent to USD 13.43 billion, putting the operating profit at USD 8.04 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year. The net profit meanwhile advanced 29 percent to USD 7.85 billion, with diluted earnings per share up 28 percent to USD 2.71.
The number of daily active users lifted 12 percent to 1.82 billion in September, from 1.79 billion in the previous quarter. Monthly active users went 12 percent higher to 2.74 billion, from 2.70 billion in the second quarter. The 'family' of services - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - attracted around 2.54 billion people per day on average in September, up 12 percent from the year before and compared to 2.47 billion people in June. Per month, the number lifted to 3.21 billion, an increase of 14 percent year-on-year and from 3.14 billion in Q2.
Capex for Q3 amounted to USD 3.88 billion from 3.36 billion in the previous quarter, while the company’s cash position went to USD 55.62 billion, from 58.24 billion at end June. Headcount climbed 32 percent from the year before to 56,653, against 52,534 in Q2.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions