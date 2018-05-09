Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Facebook lifts revenues 22% in Q3 on higher-than-expected ad performance, sees headwinds from regulations ahead

Friday 30 October 2020 | 09:15 CET | News
Facebook reported another set of solid figures for the first quarter, helped by a higher-than-expected growth in advertising sales as people continue to go online more for their shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company noted a number of headwinds however coming ahead, as the number of daily and monthly active users in the US and Canada start to normalise after their peaks in the past quarters. Online shopping trends, and their consequent boost to ad revenue, may change or return more to previous levels. The company also sees targeting and measurement headwinds next year from platform changes, such as on Apple iOS 14, as well as from regulatory changes. Finally and not least, the company said it will closely be monitoring the impact regulation changes in Europe about data transfers may have on Facebook and other companies in the industry. 

The company tightened the range of expected expenses this year to USD 53-64 billion from 52-55 billion. Capex will be unchanged at USD 16 billion. For next year, the company sees capex at USD 21-23 billion, driven by investments in data centres, servers, network infrastructure and office facilities. The outlook includes spend that was delayed 2020 due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on construction. 

Revenues for Q3 rose 22 percent from the year before to USD 21.47 billion, with ad revenue also up 22 percent, to USD 21.22 billion. Total costs and expenses for the quarter increased by 28 percent to USD 13.43 billion, putting the operating profit at USD 8.04 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year. The net profit meanwhile advanced 29 percent to USD 7.85 billion, with diluted earnings per share up 28 percent to USD 2.71. 

The number of daily active users lifted 12 percent to 1.82 billion in September, from 1.79 billion in the previous quarter. Monthly active users went 12 percent higher to 2.74 billion, from 2.70 billion in the second quarter. The 'family' of services - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - attracted around 2.54 billion people per day on average in September, up 12 percent from the year before and compared to 2.47 billion people in June. Per month, the number lifted to 3.21 billion, an increase of 14 percent year-on-year and from 3.14 billion in Q2. 

Capex for Q3 amounted to USD 3.88 billion from 3.36 billion in the previous quarter, while the company’s cash position went to USD 55.62 billion, from 58.24 billion at end June. Headcount climbed 32 percent from the year before to 56,653, against 52,534 in Q2.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook verhoogt omzet met 22% in Q3 op betere advertentieverkopen, verwacht druk door regelgeving
Published 30 Oct 2020 09:40 CET | World
Facebook heeft opnieuw een reeks solide cijfers voor het derde kwartaal gerapporteerd, geholpen door een hoger dan verwachte ...

Alphabet returns to revenue growth of 14% in Q3, net profit jumps 59%
Published 30 Oct 2020 09:39 CET | World
Google's parent company Alphabet reported a return to revenue growth in the third quarter, as the advertising market recovered ...

Facebook doubles profit on strong growth in user numbers during Q2, sees pressure for ad revenue

Published 31 Jul 2020 11:37 CET | World
Meanwhile, ad revenue in Q3 is expected to stay at the 10 percent growth level recorded in Q2 and the year before. This comes ...





Related Info

Facebook verhoogt omzet met 22% in Q3 op betere advertentieverkopen, verwacht druk door regelgeving
09:40 | World | News
Alphabet returns to revenue growth of 14% in Q3, net profit jumps 59%
09:39 | World | News
Facebook doubles profit on strong growth in user numbers during Q2, sees pressure for ad revenue
31 Jul | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Oct MediaTek Q3
30 Oct Millicom Q3 2020
30 Oct Shaw Communications fiscal Q4
30 Oct Charter Communications Q3 2020
30 Oct Rovio Q3 2020
30 Oct Tecnotree Q3 2020
30 Oct Proximus Q3 2020
30 Oct KDDI fiscal Q2
02 Nov Arista Q3 2020
02 Nov Skyworks fiscal Q4
02 Nov Idemia Q3 2020
02 Nov Cirrus Logic fiscal Q2
02 Nov Ceragon Networks Q3 2020
02 Nov SBA Communications Q3
02 Nov Adtran Q3 2020
02 Nov Neophotonics Q3 2020
02 Nov Lumentum fiscal Q1
02 Nov Web Summit
03 Nov TIM Q3 2020
03 Nov Oteclo Q3 2020
04 Nov Fitbit Q3
04 Nov Cellnex Q3
04 Nov Syn Q3 2020
04 Nov Magyar Telekom Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Latin America Q3 2020
04 Nov Smith Micro Q3 2020
04 Nov Qorvo fiscal Q2
04 Nov Telecom Italia Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Global Q3 2020
04 Nov Softbank fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now