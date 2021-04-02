Edition: International
Facebook parent Meta facing GBP 2.3 billion class action lawsuit in UK

Friday 14 January 2022 | 10:24 CET | News
Meta is facing a GBP 2.3 billion class action lawsuit in the UK which claims that 44 million Facebook users were exploited between October 2015 and December 2019, reports The Guardian.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook / Meta
Countries: United Kingdom
