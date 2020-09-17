Edition: International
Wireless

Facebook unveils Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, plans Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2021

Thursday 17 September 2020 | 09:56 CET | News

Facebook introduced the 'Oculus Quest 2' VR headset at its Facebook Connect conference. Pre-orders for the new VR gadget will open on 22 September, and Quest 2 will ship 13 October. The company also entered a multi-year partnership with eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica to build and release a pair of Ray-Ban branded smart glasses in 2021. 

The Oculus 2 device has a redesigned all-in-one form factor, high resolution display, new Touch controllers, weighs 10 percent less than the original Quest and starts at USD 299, or USD 100 less than Quest. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, with newly redesigned controllers for better ergonomics and longer battery life. Quest 2 also includes a built-in (interpupillary distance) IPD adjustment mechanism with three settings, letting people adjust lens position for visual comfort. 

It can be pre-ordered online and at retail partners, including Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart in the US; Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the UK and EU; and Amazon worldwide. Oculus is also bringing Oculus products to Japanese retail stores for the first time with Quest 2, including Bic Camera, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera, and GEO.

Specifications

Oculus' headset comes with the highest resolution display offered by the company, 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. With Quest 2’s increased graphics processing power, this new display is capable of supporting 90 Hz. Players will be able to run system applications at 90 Hz on day one, including the Home Environment, Explore, Store, Browser and Oculus TV by opting in via Experimental Features. Oculus said it'll open up 90 Hz to all developers soon after launch.

Quest 2 comes with new Touch controllers built to offer better ergonomics—inspired by its original Touch design—with the same intuitive controls that translate gestures directly into VR for unparalleled hand presence in virtual environments. It also optimised controller tracking to make it more efficient, delivering battery life that’s up to four times longer than Quest’s Touch controllers. 

Quest 2 will also support a new line of optional accessories, such as the Elite Strap with Battery accessory and the Fit Pack which provides swappable facial interfaces to fit wider or narrower face shapes. 

VR games and experiences 

Quest 2 gives access to the full breadth of the Quest content library, which will also include upcoming titles like Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Myst, Jurassic World Aftermath, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip: 2089, The Climb 2, Rez Infinite, and many more. Quest 2 is also compatible with Oculus Link, so players can enjoy the best of PC VR gaming —including Asgard’s Wrath, Stormland, and Lone Echo, as well as upcoming titles like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. 

Oculus said it worked hard to improve Oculus Link’s performance, stability, and third-party cable compatibility since its launch in November 2019. After months of testing and community feedback, Oculus Link will exit beta this fall with improved fidelity and support for 90 Hz is coming soon. And in 2021, it’ll debut a unified system experience that taps directly into the Quest user interface, so end-users will find PC games and Quest games all in the same spot.

Strategy

Oculus said it's going to focus on standalone VR headsets moving forward. It’ll no longer pursue PC-only hardware, with sales of Rift S ending in 2021. However, the company is not discontinuing its Rift Platform. In fact, the company said it saw significant growth in PC VR via Oculus Link, and the Rift Platform will continue to grow while offering high-end PC VR experiences like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond well into the future.

Sales of the original Quest will also end as Oculus brings Quest 2 to retailers worldwide.

Partnership with EssilorLuxottica

Facebooks's partnership with EssilorLuxottica to make smart glasses will combine Facebook apps and technologies, Luxottica’s brands and leadership in the glasses market and Essilor’s advanced lens technology to help people stay better connected. The first product will be branded Ray-Ban and launch in 2021. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Oculus / Qualcomm
Countries: World
