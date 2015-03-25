Edition: International
Facebook to 'aggressively' invest in new technologies as ad revenues forecast to slow

Thursday 29 April 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
Facebook reported a very solid first quarter, though figures were not quite as strong as in the previous quarter, helped again by ad revenues amid the virus pandemic and the consequent trend towards online commerce. Although the company expects sequential growth rates to ease going forward, it has raised its guidance for total expenses. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will continue to invest "aggressively" into novel experiences, and namely into newer areas such as augmented and virtual reality, commerce and the creator economy.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
