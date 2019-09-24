Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Facebook CTO Schroepfer to step down from 2022

Thursday 23 September 2021 | 08:37 CET | News
Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer announced that he will step down from his role as of 2022. Schroepfer will transition to a part-time role with the company. In 2022, he will be replaced as CTO by Andrew Bosworth, who is currently the head of Facebook's hardware division.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook-CTO Schroepfer treedt in 2022 af
Published 23 Sep 2021 10:25 CET | World
Facebook-CTO Mike Schroepfer heeft aangekondigd dat hij per 2022 zijn functie neerlegt. Schroepfer zal overstappen naar een ...

US Senators to investigate claims Facebook knew of Instagram harm to young people
Published 17 Sep 2021 10:28 CET | United States
Members of the US Congress announced plans to investigate Facebook and the potential negative impact of its social media ...

Facebook's Oculus starts small test of in-headset ads

Published 17 Jun 2021 10:04 CET | World
Facebook has begun a small test of in-headset ads for its Oculus VR devices. The company announced in May it's starting to test ...

Facebook shows research into AI wristband with nerve signal controls
Published 19 Mar 2021 11:13 CET | World
Facebook has shown some of its research into new forms of human-computer interaction, including a wristband that can work as the ...

FTC orders social media companies to open up on how they use personal data

Published 15 Dec 2020 08:58 CET | United States
The Federal Trade Commission is issuing orders to nine social media and video streaming companies, requiring them to provide data ...

Snapchat sees share erode among Dutch teens, as Instagram leads, TikTok grows
Published 07 Sep 2020 10:19 CET | Netherlands
Snapchat is the most common mobile app among Dutch teens after Instagram. However, that may not be the case for long, as TikTok ...

Facebook rebrands Oculus Connect event to Facebook Connect, AR/VR team to Facebook Reality Labs
Published 26 Aug 2020 14:30 CET | United States
Facebook has announced its Oculus Connect event, renamed Facebook Connect, will take place 16 September. The event will be held ...

Facebook sues NSO Group over WhatsApp spyware scandal
Published 31 Oct 2019 11:12 CET | World
Facebook is suing Israeli company NSO Group for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service WhatsApp ...

Facebook renews focus on brain-controlled computing with acquisition of CTRL-labs
Published 24 Sep 2019 09:42 CET | World
Facebook has announced the acquisition of CTRL-labs, a company specialised in having brain impulses directly control devices and ...





Related Info

Facebook-CTO Schroepfer treedt in 2022 af
10:25 | World | News
US Senators to investigate claims Facebook knew of Instagram harm to young people
17 Sep | United States | News
Facebook's Oculus starts small test of in-headset ads
17 Jun | World | News
Facebook shows research into AI wristband with nerve signal controls
19 Mar | World | News
FTC orders social media companies to open up on how they use personal data
15 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Snapchat sees share erode among Dutch teens, as Instagram leads, TikTok grows
7 Sep 2020 | Netherlands | News
Facebook rebrands Oculus Connect event to Facebook Connect, AR/VR team to Facebook Reality Labs
26 Aug 2020 | United States | News
Facebook sues NSO Group over WhatsApp spyware scandal
31 Oct 2019 | World | News
Facebook renews focus on brain-controlled computing with acquisition of CTRL-labs
24 Sep 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Sep 5G World 2021
23 Sep Syn Q4 results
23 Sep Sivers Semiconductors Capital Markets Day
23 Sep Dell Technologies analyst meeting
23 Sep OneWeb Gen2 RFI and Industry Day
24 Sep The Things Conference - Logistics
25 Sep Netflix Tudum event
28 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
28 Sep TD Synnex fiscal Q3
28 Sep TikTok World
28 Sep MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress
28 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q2
29 Sep Vodafone digital services investors day
29 Sep Submarine Networks World 2021
29 Sep Blockchain Expo North America 2021
30 Sep WANdisco H1 2021
30 Sep NTT IR Day
30 Sep Foxtel strategy day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now