Farice picks SubCom to supply and instal fibre for Iris submarine cable from Iceland to Ireland in 2022

Tuesday 6 April 2021 | 12:52 CET | News
SubCom and Farice have announced a contract for the supply and installation of Iris, a new, high-speed undersea cable system connecting Iceland with Ireland. Cable and equipment manufacturing will be done at SubCom's manufacturing headquarters in Newington, NH in 2021 and early 2022, with main installation scheduled for summer 2022. The system is expected to be ready for service by the end of 2022.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Farice ehf / SubCom
Countries: Iceland / Ireland
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

