FCC allocates USD 9.2 bln for rural broadband, including USD 886 million to SpaceX

A medley of companies won the bids, including cable operators, electric cooperatives, telephone companies, satellite companies and fixed wireless providers. Charter brought in the most funds, at USD 1.22 billion, followed by Minnesota and Iowa provider LTD Broadband with USD 1.32 billion and utility collective Rural Electric Cooperate Consortium with USD 1.1 billion. SpaceX was one of the few satellite firms on the list, winning just under USD 886 million for its Starlink internet service.
Among the better-known companies that took part in the auction, Altice USA won USD 849,000, Atlantic Broadband got USD 5.4 million, CenturyLink received USD 262 million and Cincinnati Bell took in almost USD 27 million. About 59 million went to Consolidated Communications, USD 6.6 million to Cox Communications, USD 1.7 million to FiberLight, USD 6 million to Hawaii Dialogix Telecom, USD 1.3 million to Hughes Network Systems and USD 5 million to Shenandoah Cable Television, part of Shentel.
