Wireless

FCC approves 5.9 GHz band for Wi-Fi, C-V2X services

Wednesday 18 November 2020 | 17:32 CET | News

The FCC has approved plans to open up the 5.9 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use, as well as reserve part of the 5 GHz spectrum for road communications. The new band plan designates the lower 45 MHz (5.850-5.895 GHz) for unlicensed uses and the upper 30 MHz (5.895-5.925 GHz) for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communications.

The extra spectrum for Wi-Fi is expected to help address congestion in existing bands and meet the continued growth in demand for wireless internet. It is adjacent to the existing frequencies used for 5 GHz Wi-Fi, allowing for wider channels of up to 160 MHz to enable the gigabit connectivity promised under the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

The FCC order adopts technical rules to enable full-power indoor unlicensed operations in the lower 45-MHz portion of the band immediately, as well as opportunities for outdoor unlicensed use on a coordinated basis under certain circumstances. Under the new rules, the existing ITS services will be required to vacate the lower 45 MHz within one year, after which new technical rules for outdoor Wi-Fi in the spectrum will be announced.   

The previous designation for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) services in the band failed to attract significant users. The newer C-V2X technology standard has more support and hence will be developed in the upper part of the 5 GHz band. C-V2X uses cellular protocols to provide direct communications between vehicles and with other objects, such as mobile devices used by cyclists and pedestrians or mounted on road infrastructure and nearby buildings. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: United States
