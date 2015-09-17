FCC approves 5.9 GHz band for Wi-Fi, C-V2X services

The FCC has approved plans to open up the 5.9 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use, as well as reserve part of the 5 GHz spectrum for road communications. The new band plan designates the lower 45 MHz (5.850-5.895 GHz) for unlicensed uses and the upper 30 MHz (5.895-5.925 GHz) for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communications.
The extra spectrum for Wi-Fi is expected to help address congestion in existing bands and meet the continued growth in demand for wireless internet. It is adjacent to the existing frequencies used for 5 GHz Wi-Fi, allowing for wider channels of up to 160 MHz to enable the gigabit connectivity promised under the Wi-Fi 6 standard.
The FCC order adopts technical rules to enable full-power indoor unlicensed operations in the lower 45-MHz portion of the band immediately, as well as opportunities for outdoor unlicensed use on a coordinated basis under certain circumstances. Under the new rules, the existing ITS services will be required to vacate the lower 45 MHz within one year, after which new technical rules for outdoor Wi-Fi in the spectrum will be announced.
The previous designation for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) services in the band failed to attract significant users. The newer C-V2X technology standard has more support and hence will be developed in the upper part of the 5 GHz band. C-V2X uses cellular protocols to provide direct communications between vehicles and with other objects, such as mobile devices used by cyclists and pedestrians or mounted on road infrastructure and nearby buildings.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions