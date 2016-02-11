Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Video

FCC chair proposes conditional approval for Ligado Networks L band plan

Friday 17 April 2020 | 08:48 CET | News

The FCC chairman is recommending conditional approval of Ligado Networks' request to use its L band spectrum for mobile services. Ajit Pai said the restrictions agreed by Ligado should allow use of the band without interference for other services in adjacent frequencies, such as GPS. The proposal still needs approval by the full FCC to go ahead. 

Ligado, previously known as Lightsquared, has been waiting nearly a decade for regulatory clearance for its plan. Pai said it was time for the FCC to make a decision, and its investigation to date "confirms that it is in the public interest to grant Ligado’s application while imposing stringent conditions to prevent harmful interference". The proposed approval would make more efficient use of underused spectrum and promote the deployment of 5G and Internet of Things services, he said.

The FCC chairman acknowledged the opposition from other government branches, such as the military, but said it was "the Commission’s duty to make an independent determination based on sound engineering". For example, the draft order would authorize downlink operations at a power level that represents a greater than 99 percent reduction from what Ligado proposed in its 2015 application.

In recent years, Ligado has amended its application to significantly reduce the power levels of its base stations from 32 dBW to 9.8 dBW (a reduction of 99.3%). Ligado has also committed to providing a significant (23 MHz) guard-band using its own licensed spectrum to further separate its terrestrial base station transmissions from neighboring operations in the Radionavigation-Satellite Service allocation. As such, Ligado is seeking terrestrial use of only the 1526-1536 MHz, 1627.5-1637.5 MHz, and 1646.5-1656.5 MHz bands.  

The draft FCC order is conditioned to reflect these technical requirements. It also requires Ligado to protect adjacent band incumbents by reporting its base station locations and technical operating parameters to potentially affected government and industry stakeholders prior to commencing operations, continuously monitoring the transmit power of its base station sites, and complying with procedures for responding to credible reports of interference, including rapid shutdown of operations where warranted. 

Ligado welcomed the announcement and underlined the importance of its mid-band spectrum in helping improve 5G coverage. It called on the FCC to take a final decision "as soon as possible". 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: FCC / Ligado Networks / LightSquared
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ligado Networks petitions FCC for quicker decision on spectrum
Published 27 Jun 2019 09:49 CET | United States
Ligado Networks has filed a petition with the FCC asking it to speed up the decision-making process on re-purposing Ligado's ...

Ligado files plan with FCC for hybrid 5G network
Published 25 May 2016 09:27 CET | United States
Ligado Networks (formerly LightSquared) has filed with the FCC details of a plan to use some of the 40 MHz of spectrum in holds ...

LightSquared becomes Ligado Networks
Published 11 Feb 2016 09:44 CET | United States
US spectrum licence holder LightSquared, which emerged from bankruptcy through a 2015 buyout by Centerbridge, Fortress Investment ...





Related Info

Ligado Networks petitions FCC for quicker decision on spectrum
27 Jun 2019 | United States | News
Ligado files plan with FCC for hybrid 5G network
25 May 2016 | United States | News
LightSquared becomes Ligado Networks
11 Feb 2016 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Apr Vivendi Q1 update, AGM
21 Apr Verimatrix Q1 2020
21 Apr Tele2 Q1 2020
21 Apr Tecnotree Q1 2020
21 Apr Snap Q1 2020
21 Apr Netflix Q1 2020
21 Apr Doro Q1 2020
22 Apr HKBN fiscalH1
22 Apr China Unicom Q1 2020
22 Apr Netgear Q1 2020
22 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2020
22 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2020
22 Apr Telia Q1 2020
22 Apr Ericsson Q1 2020
23 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2020
23 Apr Nordic Entertainment Q1 2020
23 Apr Intel Q1 2020
23 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2020
23 Apr Mellanox Technologies Q1 2020
23 Apr Verisign Q1 2020
23 Apr Megacable Q1 2020
23 Apr Sequans Q1 2020
23 Apr FCC meeting
24 Apr Verizon Q1 2020
24 Apr Idemia Q1 2020
24 Apr ZTE Q1 2020
24 Apr AT&T AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now