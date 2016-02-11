FCC chair proposes conditional approval for Ligado Networks L band plan

The FCC chairman is recommending conditional approval of Ligado Networks' request to use its L band spectrum for mobile services. Ajit Pai said the restrictions agreed by Ligado should allow use of the band without interference for other services in adjacent frequencies, such as GPS. The proposal still needs approval by the full FCC to go ahead.
Ligado, previously known as Lightsquared, has been waiting nearly a decade for regulatory clearance for its plan. Pai said it was time for the FCC to make a decision, and its investigation to date "confirms that it is in the public interest to grant Ligado’s application while imposing stringent conditions to prevent harmful interference". The proposed approval would make more efficient use of underused spectrum and promote the deployment of 5G and Internet of Things services, he said.
The FCC chairman acknowledged the opposition from other government branches, such as the military, but said it was "the Commission’s duty to make an independent determination based on sound engineering". For example, the draft order would authorize downlink operations at a power level that represents a greater than 99 percent reduction from what Ligado proposed in its 2015 application.
In recent years, Ligado has amended its application to significantly reduce the power levels of its base stations from 32 dBW to 9.8 dBW (a reduction of 99.3%). Ligado has also committed to providing a significant (23 MHz) guard-band using its own licensed spectrum to further separate its terrestrial base station transmissions from neighboring operations in the Radionavigation-Satellite Service allocation. As such, Ligado is seeking terrestrial use of only the 1526-1536 MHz, 1627.5-1637.5 MHz, and 1646.5-1656.5 MHz bands.
The draft FCC order is conditioned to reflect these technical requirements. It also requires Ligado to protect adjacent band incumbents by reporting its base station locations and technical operating parameters to potentially affected government and industry stakeholders prior to commencing operations, continuously monitoring the transmit power of its base station sites, and complying with procedures for responding to credible reports of interference, including rapid shutdown of operations where warranted.
Ligado welcomed the announcement and underlined the importance of its mid-band spectrum in helping improve 5G coverage. It called on the FCC to take a final decision "as soon as possible".
