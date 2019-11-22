Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

FCC tells operators to report on costs of replacing ZTE, Huawei equipment

Wednesday 26 February 2020 | 16:56 CET | News

The FCC has started collecting information from US operators on their use of Huawei and ZTE equipment and services in their networks. The information will help it design a compensation programme to help operators receiving universal service funds replace the Chinese equipment with new suppliers. 

The US regulator decided in November 2019 to ban companies receiving universal service funds from using equipment from Huawei and ZTE, due to national security risks. The designations are expected to become final this spring. 

The FCC has proposed requiring the carriers to remove and replace existing equipment and services from the Chinese companies. As many are small, rural carriers that may find it difficult to bear the cost, the FCC has proposed starting a reimbursement program to offset the transition costs. 

USF operators are required to provide the necessary information to the FCC on their use of the Chinese suppliers and the expected costs of removing and replacing the equipment by 22 April. Other operators may provide the information on a voluntary basis. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: FCC / Huawei / ZTE
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

US Senate committee to hold meeting on risks to 5G at home and abroad
Published 27 Feb 2020 09:03 CET | United States
Nokia's Rick Corker, president of customer operations for the Americas, will be present at the meeting, as will Ericsson's Jason ...

Huawei, ZTE ask FCC to drop national security risk labels
Published 04 Feb 2020 14:35 CET | United States
China's Huawei and ZTE have asked the US Federal Communications Commission to no longer label them as US national security risks, ...

US House passes bill to ban govt spending on Huawei equipment
Published 17 Dec 2019 09:52 CET | United States
The US House of Representatives passed legislation that would bar the government from buying telecommunications equipment from ...

China orders govt offices to remove foreign equipment, software
Published 09 Dec 2019 13:31 CET | China
In the latest salvo to the tech cold war, the Chinese government has ordered all government offices and public institutions to ...

Huawei appeals against FCC ban on selling to USF operators
Published 05 Dec 2019 08:53 CET | United States
Huawei has confirmed an appeal against the US government's decision to block carriers receiving state subsidies from using Huawei ...

FCC bans USF companies from using Huawei, ZTE equipment
Published 22 Nov 2019 17:48 CET | United States
The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted an order that barrs its USD 8.5 billion per year Universal Service ...





Related Info

US Senate committee to hold meeting on risks to 5G at home and abroad
09:03 | United States | News
Huawei, ZTE ask FCC to drop national security risk labels
4 Feb | United States | News
US House passes bill to ban govt spending on Huawei equipment
17 Dec 2019 | United States | News
China orders govt offices to remove foreign equipment, software
9 Dec 2019 | China | News
Huawei appeals against FCC ban on selling to USF operators
5 Dec 2019 | United States | News
FCC bans USF companies from using Huawei, ZTE equipment
22 Nov 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Interxion EGM
27 Feb Profile: Youfone
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
02 Mar GTT Q4 2019
02 Mar Boingo Wireless Q4 2019
02 Mar Maxar Technologies Q4 2019
02 Mar Capacity Middle East
03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar F5 Networks analyst meeting
04 Mar Tech Data fiscal Q4
04 Mar Smith Micro Software Q4 2019
04 Mar Dialog Semiconductor Q4 2019
04 Mar Verimatrix FY results
04 Mar Zoom Q4 2019
04 Mar Marvell Technology fiscal Q4
04 Mar Calix investor day
04 Mar OCP Global Summit
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now