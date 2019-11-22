FCC tells operators to report on costs of replacing ZTE, Huawei equipment

The FCC has started collecting information from US operators on their use of Huawei and ZTE equipment and services in their networks. The information will help it design a compensation programme to help operators receiving universal service funds replace the Chinese equipment with new suppliers.
The US regulator decided in November 2019 to ban companies receiving universal service funds from using equipment from Huawei and ZTE, due to national security risks. The designations are expected to become final this spring.
The FCC has proposed requiring the carriers to remove and replace existing equipment and services from the Chinese companies. As many are small, rural carriers that may find it difficult to bear the cost, the FCC has proposed starting a reimbursement program to offset the transition costs.
USF operators are required to provide the necessary information to the FCC on their use of the Chinese suppliers and the expected costs of removing and replacing the equipment by 22 April. Other operators may provide the information on a voluntary basis.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions