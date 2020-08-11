Edition: International
FCC starts auction of 3.45 GHz spectrum for 5G

Tuesday 5 October 2021 | 16:20 CET | News
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has started the auction of spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band. Auction 110 will make available 100 MHz of contiguous mid-band spectrum for commercial use this year. The frequencies will be used for 5G mobile services.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: FCC
Countries: United States
Related

FCC plans 3.45 GHz auction for October
Published 10 Jun 2021 12:42 CET | World
The FCC has set a date of 05 October to start the auction of spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band. This is part of an ongoing process to ...

FCC adopts rules for refarming 3.45-3.55 GHz range for 5G, invites comments on auction procedures
Published 17 Mar 2021 16:45 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it taken action to make mid-band spectrum in the 3.45-3.55 GHz band available ...

FCC to vote in March on 3.5 GHz auction, Open RAN consultation
Published 24 Feb 2021 10:23 CET | United States
The FCC will vote at its next meeting in March on releasing another 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band for 5G services. ...

FCC moves ahead with refarming 3.45-3.55 GHz range for 5G
Published 30 Sep 2020 18:18 CET | United States
The FCC has approved the release of more mid-band spectrum for mobile broadband services. An additional 100 MHz in the 3.45-3.55 ...

US defense dept to clear more spectrum in 3.5 GHz band for 5G
Published 11 Aug 2020 08:40 CET | United States
The US government has agreed to free up another 100 MHz of key mid-band spectrum for 5G services. The White House announced that ...





