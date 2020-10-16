Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

FCC to proceed with clarification of Section 230, which protects social media content from liability

Friday 16 October 2020 | 09:03 CET | News
Update: 16 October 2020 | 10:32 CET
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has issued a statement, saying he will proceed with a rulemaking to clarify the meaning of the Communications Decency Act’s Section 230, which outlines the legal immunity provided to internet platforms distributing third-party content. The movement to reform Section 230 started in September, when the US Department of Justice proposed legislation on behalf of the Trump administration to reform that legal immunity. Pai noted that the Commission’s General Counsel said the FCC has the legal authority to “interpret Section 230” and that he will therefore move forward in that direction. 

Any changes would affect tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter: the section protects them from being held liable for their users’ posts. It also allows them to moderate content in good faith, without repercussions. The original executive order by President Trump in May said the companies have gone beyond that “good faith” in their efforts to remove objectionable content, that they were starting to stifle free speech and showing “political bias.” At the time, the executive order came under fire from the FCC”s two Democratic commissioners, who said the action was “politically motivated and legally unsound,” CNBC reported. Pai says it now has that legal grounding.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) expressed its concerns about the FCC plans, saying the FCC did not have the legal authority to isse such a rulemaking. The sentiment was echoed by US operator group Incompas, Public Knowledge and the Internet Association. Incompas summarised the general position: “Congress, not the FCC, has authority over Section 230 and has been extremely active in that conversation. While we don’t doubt the intentions of Chairman Pai and others, there is simply not a sufficient record of support at the FCC that warrants Commission involvement at this time. Even the original authors of Section 230 said the FCC has no role to play in the law’s interpretation and have warned against the risks to small businesses and start-ups online.”

Separately, CNBC reported that Facebook and Twitter are likely to face questioning by US Senate Republicans after limiting distribution of an unverified New York Post story claiming to contain an email related to Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on 28 October and are now set to be questioned about these moves after Republicans expressed concerns regarding alleged bias on the platforms.

Twitter cited its hacked material and private information policies as reasons for preventing users from posting or sharing, even in private direct messages, links to the original Post article about Biden. Facebook did not prevent users from sharing the link to the article but said it decided to reduce its distribution pending a fact-check review. 




[16/10/2020 10:32- Update: adding comments from telecom bodies, more information about Facebook, Twitter]

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook / FCC / Google / Twitter
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

FCC gaat door met verduidelijken aansprakelijkheid voor social media
Published 16 Oct 2020 10:23 CET | United States
De voorzitter van de Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, heeft een verklaring afgegeven waarin hij zegt dat hij zal ...

Senate committee summons Facebook, Google CEOs to testify on internet liability law
Published 02 Oct 2020 09:51 CET | United States
The US Senate Commerce Committee has ordered the CEOs of some of America's biggest tech companies to testify at a Congressional ...

US justice dept proposes law to reform social media content liability
Published 24 Sep 2020 09:18 CET | United States
The US Department of Justice has proposed legislation on behalf of the Trump administration to reform the legal immunity provided ...

Trump proposes NTIA official Simington as new FCC commissioner
Published 16 Sep 2020 09:33 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump has nominated Nathan Simington to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission, according to a ...

US govt withdraws nomination of FCC commissioner who questioned legal authority to regulate media platforms
Published 05 Aug 2020 13:05 CET | United States
The US government has withdrawn the nomination of Mike O'Rielly for a new term on the Federal Communications Commission, after ...

FCC opens consultation on White House call for new social media rules
Published 04 Aug 2020 12:43 CET | United States
The FCC has opened a public consultation on the US government's proposal to re-assess the liability of social media platforms. ...

US government asks FCC for new rules on social media liability
Published 28 Jul 2020 09:29 CET | United States
The US government is moving ahead with plans to change the way social media platforms are regulated, following an executive order ...

Governments may curb internet platforms with regulation, but can internet boycotts do the same to governments?

Published 14 Jul 2020 11:51 CET | World
The EU is preparing new regulations for online platforms, with a proposal for the so-called Digital Services Act expected by the ...

Trump targets social media with executive order to limit liability protection
Published 29 May 2020 09:10 CET | United States
The White House has called on the FCC to regulate whether social media are liable for content posted on their platforms. An ...





Related Info

FCC gaat door met verduidelijken aansprakelijkheid voor social media
10:23 | United States | News
Senate committee summons Facebook, Google CEOs to testify on internet liability law
2 Oct | United States | News
US justice dept proposes law to reform social media content liability
24 Sep | United States | News
Trump proposes NTIA official Simington as new FCC commissioner
16 Sep | United States | News
US govt withdraws nomination of FCC commissioner who questioned legal authority to regulate media platforms
5 Aug | United States | News
FCC opens consultation on White House call for new social media rules
4 Aug | United States | News
US government asks FCC for new rules on social media liability
28 Jul | United States | News
Governments may curb internet platforms with regulation, but can internet boycotts do the same to governments?
14 Jul | World | Commentary
Trump targets social media with executive order to limit liability protection
29 May | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
19 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2020
19 Oct Logitech Q2
19 Oct Berec stakeholder forum
19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
20 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Group Q3 2020
20 Oct Tele2 Q3 2020
20 Oct Snap Q3
20 Oct America Movil Q3 2020
20 Oct Calix Q3
20 Oct Netflix Q3 2020
20 Oct 6G Symposium
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
22 Oct Intel Q3 2020
22 Oct AT&T Q3 2020
22 Oct Rogers Q3 2020
22 Oct STMicroelectronics Q3 2020
22 Oct VeriSign Q3 2020
22 Oct Nordic Entertainment Q3 2020
22 Oct Limelight Networks Q3 2020
22 Oct Verimatrix Q3 2020
22 Oct Econocom Q3 2020
23 Oct Airtel Africa H1 results
23 Oct Doro Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now