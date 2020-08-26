Edition: International
Fifth of US broadband subscribers upgraded internet speed since pandemic started

Wednesday 9 June 2021 | 14:27 CET | News
Almost one in five home broadband subscribers in the US (19%) upgraded their subscription to a higher speed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey by Deloitte fund. Eight percent of subscribers changed ISP, most often due to unreliable connections or poor Wi-Fi coverage with their previous provider.

Categories: General
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

