FIH Mobile, Stellantis to form joint venture for car infotainment systems

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 14:39 CET | News
FIH Mobile has agreed to form a joint venture with Stellantis, the carmaker former the merger of Fiat and PSA, to develop in-vehicle entertainment and telematics services. The 50-50 joint venture will develop both software and hardware from operations in Taiwan and China. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: FIH Mobile
Countries: World
