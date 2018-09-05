Edition: International
France awards EUR 24 mln in funding for 5G/6G R&D projects

Tuesday 7 December 2021 | 08:56 CET | News
The French government announced that it has selected five more projects as part of its ongoing programme of financial support for telecom innovation. To date, this programme has awarded grants to 26 projects, amounting to EUR 131 million of public funds out of an overall investment of EUR 434 million. These latest grants add up to EUR 24 million across five projects, out of a total budget of EUR 44 million. More funding will be allocated in two further calls for projects, scheduled later this month and in early March 2022.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Afnic / Atos / B.Com / Celeste / EDF / Ericsson / Qualcomm / SNCF
Countries: France
