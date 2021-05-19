Edition: International
Free Mobile brings 5G to 77% of French population, offers more data on 10-year anniversary

Monday 10 January 2022 | 11:45 CET | News
Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile said that its 5G network remained the largest in France in terms of cell sites, with a footprint covering 77 percent of the country's population (up from 62% in August 2021). This reflects the operator's roll-out on 700 MHz band frequencies, also used to provide LTE services.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Free Mobile
Countries: France
