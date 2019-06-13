Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

French 5G spectrum sale raises EUR 2.79 billion

Friday 2 October 2020 | 09:27 CET | News

The final stage of the French 5G tender ended on 01 October, completing the sale of 310 MHz of spectrum in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band. Telecom regulator Arcep said that proceeds amounted to EUR 2.79 billion, which compares with the floor price of EUR 2.17 billion set by the government at the end of last year. Market leader Orange accounted for the highest spend, at EUR 854 million for 90 MHz of spectrum. Altice France subsidiary SFR acquired 80 MHz for EUR 728 million, while Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile both secured 70 MHz for EUR 602 million.

In the first phase of the award, the French government had agreed to sell 200 MHz at a set price of EUR 1.4 billion, with each of the four network operators spending EUR 350 million for a block of 50 MHz. After a pause due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the regulator was asked to oversee an auction for the remaining 110 MHz of spectrum available, sold in equal-size chunks (10 MHz) at a starting price of EUR 70 million per block.

Bidding lasted just three days, with the unit price rising from EUR 70 million to EUR 126 million by the end of the final round. In addition to the initial 50 MHz, Orange secured the most spectrum in the auction (40 MHz), followed by SFR (30 MHz). Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile were each attributed two blocks (20 MHz).

Spectrum acquired in the auction will have to be paid for over four years, while the set price of EUR 350 million will be spread over the fifteen-year duration of the licences, which can be extended by a further five years under conditions set by Arcep. The final amount spent in the tender will be known at the completion of the last step of the award process, in which the four participants will bid in a "positioning" auction to determine where their spectrum will be placed in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band.

French operators will also be able to rely on other frequencies for their 5G deployments. These include the 700 MHz band, which was awarded by Arcep in 2015, and in future 26 GHz frequencies, still to be allocated.

A “well balanced” result encouraging investment

Orange commented that the total amount raised in the tender remains reasonable compared with other large European countries, such as Germany. CEO Stephane Richard said that the company was very satisfied with the auction process, noting that the result was "well balanced" and encouraged operators to invest.

The rules set by Arcep capped the amount of spectrum per operator at 100 MHz, including the 50 MHz block sold at a set price. Industry's expectations were that this limit, coupled with the decision to auction blocks of equal size (10 MHz each), could keep a lid on auction bids.

Including 90 MHz in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band, Orange retains the largest portfolio of frequencies in the French market with 257 MHz overall, while SFR defends its runner-up position holding nearly 245 MHz across all bands.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Arcep / Bouygues Telecom / Free Mobile / Orange France / SFR
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

French operators to bid in 5G auction by end-September, get freedom to set launch roadmap
Published 12 Jun 2020 09:15 CET | France
The final stage of the French 5G tender will resume in the second half of September, following the delay caused by the Covid-19 ...

French regulator confirms delay to 5G auction
Published 03 Apr 2020 09:52 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has confirmed that the final stage of the 5G award procedure has been postponed because of the ...

French regulator kicks off first stage of 5G tender process

Published 02 Jan 2020 09:22 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has launched the first phase of the 5G award process for 3.5 GHz spectrum, in which the country's ...

French govt wants 5G spectrum auction floor price of EUR 2.2 bln
Published 25 Nov 2019 09:37 CET | France
The French secretary of state for the telecom sector, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, said that the 3.4-3.8 GHz spectrum on sale in ...

German 5G auction ends with EUR 6.5 bln in total bids

Published 13 Jun 2019 08:33 CET | Germany
The German Federal Network Agency said that the 5G auction has ended with EUR 6.5 billion offered in total by the four bidders, ...





Related Info

French operators to bid in 5G auction by end-September, get freedom to set launch roadmap
12 Jun | France | News
French regulator confirms delay to 5G auction
3 Apr | France | News
French regulator kicks off first stage of 5G tender process
2 Jan | France | News
French govt wants 5G spectrum auction floor price of EUR 2.2 bln
25 Nov 2019 | France | News
German 5G auction ends with EUR 6.5 bln in total bids
13 Jun 2019 | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Oct NTT IR Day
02 Oct Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q2
05 Oct Arm DevSummit
06 Oct Global Carrier Billing Summit
07 Oct RSPG Plenary meeting
08 Oct Marvell Technology Investor Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now