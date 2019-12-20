Edition: International
French competition authority fines Google EUR 220 mln for ad tech abuses

Monday 7 June 2021 | 16:24 CET | News
France's competition watchdog has reached a settlement with Google after the search giant was found guilty of abusing its dominant position in the advertising server market. The company will pay a EUR 220 million fine and will implement specific commitments to ensure future compliance, which form a binding part of the watchdog's decision and must remain in place for a period of three years.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google
Countries: France
Related

German Cartel Office opens two proceedings against Google

Published 26 May 2021 09:46 CET | Germany
The German Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has opened two proceedings against Google Germany, Google Ireland and Alphabet, based ...

Alphabet revenue growth improves to 34% in Q1 on cloud, YouTube expansion
Published 28 Apr 2021 08:51 CET | World
Alphabet's revenue growth accelerated again in the first quarter, as advertising and consumer online activity returned to more ...

Google fined more than TRY 296 mln for search market violations in Turkey
Published 15 Apr 2021 08:48 CET | Turkey
Turkey's Competition Board fined Google more than TRY 296 million (USD 36.65 million) for abusing its dominant position in search ...

Google France agrees remuneration deal with news publishers
Published 21 Jan 2021 16:39 CET | France
Google France has reached a framework agreement with press association APIG (Alliance de la Presse d'Information Generale), which ...

Google, Amazon fined EUR 135 mln for breaking cookie rules in France
Published 10 Dec 2020 10:00 CET | France
France's data protection agency Cnil has inflicted fines of EUR 100 million and EUR 35 million on Google and Amazon respectively. ...

France, Netherlands want EU regulator to tackle large digital platforms
Published 15 Oct 2020 14:11 CET | Europe
France and the Netherlands want EU regulators to tackle large digital platforms and their dominant position on the market on a ...

Google loses appeal against EUR 50 mln fine for GDPR breach in France
Published 22 Jun 2020 09:53 CET | France
The French supreme court (Conseil d'Etat) dismissed a challenge by Google against the EUR 50 million fine imposed on the company ...

French competition authority fines Google EUR 150 mln over Google Ads rules
Published 20 Dec 2019 15:04 CET | France
The French competition watchdog said that Google abused its dominant position in the search advertising market, by enforcing ...





