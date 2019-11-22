Edition: International
French competition authority fines Google EUR 500 mln over negotiations with news publishers

Tuesday 13 July 2021 | 10:42 CET | News
France's competition watchdog has inflicted a EUR 500 million fine on Google, after the company failed to comply in full with the ruling issued in April 2020, dictating "good faith negotiations" with press publishers over remuneration for distributing their texts online. Representatives of the press sector had accused Google of disregarding legislation transposing the latest EU copyright directive into French law, under which they expect remuneration for the re-use of their protected content on Google's news and search pages.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google
Countries: France
