French govt pledges EUR 240 mln towards 100% fibre coverage target

The French government has announced an additional EUR 240 million worth of funds to extend the reach of fibre networks in rural areas. The measure is part of a EUR 100 billion stimulus plan to support the country's economic recovery, of which 40 percent will be provided by the European Union's recently approved EUR 750 billion recovery package.
Starting from next year, the new funds will be allocated to public initiative fibre networks in support of the government's ambition to extend the reach of FTTH services to all French households by 2025. They are in addition to the EUR 280 million announced in February, when the government confirmed the 100 percent fibre coverage target.
As part of the country’s broadband strategy, French president Emmanuel Macron had previously committed to improve the availability of "good" internet access by the end of 2020, enabling all households and businesses to receive a minimum 8 Mbps speed. As a step towards the 2025 fibre coverage target, France is also working towards the goal of reaching all premises with broadband of at least 30 Mbps speed by 2022.
