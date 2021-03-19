Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

French operators extend 5G coverage to Paris

Thursday 18 March 2021 | 16:44 CET | News
Update: 19 March 2021 | 10:16 CET
France's four network operators announced the arrival of 5G in Paris. This follows their recent agreement on an updated charter on mobile telephony with the city's municipal government, covering new commitments in areas such as recycling, carbon emissions, and digital inclusion. Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange, and SFR are all set to cover most of the French capital with their 5G networks from 19 March.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

[19/03/2021 10:16- Update: Free Mobile press release]

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Bouygues Telecom / Free Mobile / Orange France / SFR
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

French networks close February with 10,700 5G cell sites in or ready for service
Published 08 Mar 2021 10:45 CET | France
The number of 5G cell sites emitting a signal across mainland France increased to 10,693 as of 01 March, according to spectrum ...

French operators reach nearly 10,000 5G cell sites in January
Published 24 Feb 2021 13:15 CET | France
France's four mobile networks closed January with a combined footprint of 10,000 5G cell sites, according to Arcep's latest ...

French network operators agree 5G charter with Paris municipality
Published 22 Feb 2021 13:11 CET | France
The arrival of 5G services in Paris has moved a step closer, as France's four network operators have agreed an updated charter ...

Bouygues Telecom expands 5G coverage to Bordeaux
Published 08 Feb 2021 09:43 CET | France
French operator Bouygues Telecom  has announced the availability of its 5G services in the Bordeaux metropolitan area, which has ...

Orange announces new 5G labs in France and other European markets
Published 04 Feb 2021 10:15 CET | Europe
Orange is expanding its 5G Labs initiative, which aims to offer industry and economic players a range of tools and facilities to ...

Orange promotes benefits of 5G with new ad campaign in France and Luxembourg
Published 02 Feb 2021 17:37 CET | France
Orange announced the launch of an advertising campaign designed to raise awareness of the positive contributions of 5G across ...





Related Info

French networks close February with 10,700 5G cell sites in or ready for service
8 Mar | France | News
French operators reach nearly 10,000 5G cell sites in January
24 Feb | France | News
French network operators agree 5G charter with Paris municipality
22 Feb | France | News
Bouygues Telecom expands 5G coverage to Bordeaux
8 Feb | France | News
Orange announces new 5G labs in France and other European markets
4 Feb | Europe | News
Orange promotes benefits of 5G with new ad campaign in France and Luxembourg
2 Feb | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Mar SmartCom Summit Spring 2021
23 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q4
24 Mar Telit FY results
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
25 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2020
25 Mar United Internet FY results
25 Mar Bezeq Q4 2020
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now