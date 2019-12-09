Edition: International
Wireless

French supreme court rules against MNOs in dispute over Huawei equipment

Friday 5 February 2021 | 17:34 CET | News
France's supreme court (Conseil d'Etat) has rejected a legal case against the law introduced by the government on the security of 5G networks, ruling that the legislation was consistent with the Constitution. Described as the "anti-Huawei law' by the French press, it enforces an authorisation regime with powers to restrict the use of 5G infrastructure equipment on national defence and security grounds. Bouygues Telecom and SFR, which both rely on Huawei for a large proportion of their respective LTE networks, came together to build a legal fight against the regulation.

