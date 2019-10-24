Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

French telecom regulator works on carbon footprint barometer

Tuesday 7 April 2020 | 11:51 CET | News
French telecom authority Arcep announced that it has started its first information gathering campaign to assess how the sector is performing on a number of environmental indicators, such as greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) produced by the country's main operators. This will lead to the publication of an annual barometer, which will collect findings covering the carbon footprint of telecoms networks and the energy consumed by the equipment used by their customers.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Arcep / Berec
Countries: Europe / France
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Free Mobile and Orange seek Arcep's approval to extend national roaming deal to 2022
Published 06 Apr 2020 08:43 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep announced that Free Mobile and Orange have agreed to extend their existing national roaming ...

French regulator confirms delay to 5G auction
Published 03 Apr 2020 09:52 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has confirmed that the final stage of the 5G award procedure has been postponed because of the ...

Arcep and CSA create joint team to study digital trends
Published 03 Mar 2020 10:23 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep and broadcast watchdog CSA have put in place a joint team to collaborate more closely in areas of ...

Arcep publishes assessment of digital technology's carbon footprint

Published 24 Oct 2019 12:49 CET | France
French regulator Arcep has published a briefing paper on the carbon footprint of the digital sector, as part of its project to ...





Related Info

Free Mobile and Orange seek Arcep's approval to extend national roaming deal to 2022
6 Apr | France | News
French regulator confirms delay to 5G auction
3 Apr | France | News
Arcep and CSA create joint team to study digital trends
3 Mar | France | News
Arcep publishes assessment of digital technology's carbon footprint
24 Oct 2019 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Apr Shaw Q2 2020
13 Apr Telecompaper holiday
14 Apr OnePlus 8 launch
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now