Frontier accelerates fibre roll-out to reach 10 mln premises by 2025

Thursday 5 August 2021 | 16:21 CET | News
US operator Frontier Communications announced plans to accelerate its fibre roll-out in order to reach 10 million premises passed by the end of 2025. In the second quarter, the company added another 157,000 locations to the network, and the operator raised its target for expansion over the full year to 600,000 new homes passed from an earlier goal of 495,000. This would bring it to a total network footprint of 4 million premises by the end of 2021. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Frontier Communications
Countries: United States
