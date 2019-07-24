Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

FTC seeks sale of WhatsApp, Instagram in Facebook monopoly case

Thursday 10 December 2020 | 08:42 CET | News

The US Federal Trade Commission along with 48 states and territories of the US have filed lawsuits against Facebook, accusing the company of illegally maintaining a monopoly in the social networking market. The case centres on the company's takeovers of Instagram and WhatsApp and may lead to Facebook being forced to divest some of its business. Facebook said the regulators were engaging in "revisionist history" by trying to undo acquisitions they had already approved. 

According to the FTC, Facebook has engaged in a "systematic strategy" to eliminate threats to its monopoly, including the two acquisitions of rivals in 2012 and 2014 and anticompetitive conditions imposed on software developers. "This course of conduct harms competition, leaves consumers with few choices for personal social networking, and deprives advertisers of the benefits of competition," the regulator said. 

The FTC is seeking a permanent injunction in federal court that could, among other things require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp; prohibit Facebook from imposing anti-competitive conditions on software developers; and require Facebook to seek prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions worth more than USD 10 million.

'Buy or bury' approach

The suit claims that Facebook aimed to neutralise potential competition with the takeovers of Instagram and WhatsApp. New York Attorney General Letitia James called it a "buy or bury approach: if they refuse to be bought out, Facebook tries to squeeze every bit of oxygen out of the room for these companies". The charges claim Facebook worked to limit other apps developing similar services.

In particular, Facebook allegedly has made key APIs available to third-party applications only on the condition that they refrain from developing competing functionalities, and from connecting with or promoting other social networking services. As an example, it cites Twitter's former app Vine, which allowed users to make and share short videos. In response, according to the complaint, Facebook shut down the API that would have allowed Vine to access friends via Facebook.

The FTC's investigation included the support of attorney generals from 46 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. They have filed a separate lawsuit, led by the AG of New York, that accuses Facebook of similar anti-competitive practices, including violations of Section 2 of the Sherman Act and Section 7 of the Clayton Act.

Facebook 'competing on the merits'

Facebook said it "looked forward to our day in court", when it was confident the evidence would show it "competing on the merits with great products".  According to Facebook VP and general counsel Jennifer Newstead, the suit ignores the significant competition Facebook faces from the many other forms of communication and other media competing for advertising spend.

She also noted that the FTC was not unanimous in deciding to go ahead with the case, as two of the five commissioners voted against. The case to overturn previously approved acquisitions was unprecedented and would "sow doubt and uncertainty" about the US government’s merger review process and the legal process surrounding other acquisitions, Newstead said. 

She also defended Facebook's right to protect its "investment and technology from free-riding by those who did not pay for the innovation", saying if companies did not do this, they would be less able to develop new products and services in the long term. Many other companies employ similar policies to limit duplication of key features, she noted, citing as examples LinkedIn, The New York Times, Pinterest and Uber, while others such as YouTube and Twitter "have done just fine" without integration with Facebook. 

This is not the first time Facebook has faced a case from the FTC, which enforces both competition and consumer law in the US. In July 2019, the company agreed to pay a USD 5 billion fine for privacy violations, as well as implement a 20-year compliance agreement aimed at improving protection of personal data on Facebook services. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Instagram / WhatsApp
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook lifts revenues 22% in Q3 on higher-than-expected ad performance, sees headwinds from regulations ahead
Published 30 Oct 2020 09:15 CET | World
Facebook reported another set of solid figures for the first quarter, helped by a higher-than-expected growth in advertising ...

US takes Google to court for abusing monopoly in search market
Published 20 Oct 2020 17:57 CET | United States
The US Department of Justice has filed its long-awaited competition case against Google, with the backing of public prosecutors ...

US Congressional report calls for antitrust action against tech giants
Published 07 Oct 2020 08:44 CET | United States
A report from a key committee in the US Congress has accused tech giants Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google of exploiting their ...

US FTC may file antitrust case against Facebook by year-end - report
Published 16 Sep 2020 09:58 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission is gearing up to file a possible antitrust lawsuit against Facebook by year-end, people familiar ...

Amazon, Apple, FB, Google CEOs to appear at US antitrust hearing this month
Published 07 Jul 2020 09:45 CET | United States
The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will be appearing in front of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on 27 ...

Irish regulator progresses in GDPR cases against Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook
Published 25 May 2020 08:55 CET | Europe
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced it's making progress on investigations into major social media companies ...

US court approves Facebook's USD 5 bln privacy deal with FTC
Published 24 Apr 2020 10:28 CET | United States
A US federal court has officially approved the agreement Facebook reached with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last July, ...

WhatsApp passes milestone of 2 billion users worldwide
Published 13 Feb 2020 09:04 CET | World
WhatsApp announced it's passed the milestone of 2 billion users worldwide. The messaging app owned by Facebook has grown from 1.5 ...

FTC to examine small takeovers by big tech companies
Published 12 Feb 2020 08:43 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into big takeovers by Alphabet (including Google), Amazon, Apple, ...

FTC considers case against Facebook apps integration - report
Published 13 Dec 2019 10:56 CET | United States
The Federal Trade Commission in the US is considering a case against Facebook over how its apps integrate with each other and ...

FTC finds Cambridge Analytica deceived consumers
Published 09 Dec 2019 08:57 CET | United States
The Federal Trade Commission has found data analytics and consulting company Cambridge Analytica engaged in deceptive practices ...

FTC looking at Facebook acquisitions in competition probe - report
Published 02 Aug 2019 11:05 CET | United States
The Federal Trade Commission is examining Facebook's acquisitions as part of its antitrust investigation into the social-media ...

FTC confirms USD 5 bln fine and 20-year compliance agreement for Facebook privacy violations
Published 24 Jul 2019 15:28 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission has confirmed a record USD 5 billion fine against Facebook for violating customers' privacy. The ...





Related Info

Facebook lifts revenues 22% in Q3 on higher-than-expected ad performance, sees headwinds from regulations ahead
30 Oct | World | News
US takes Google to court for abusing monopoly in search market
20 Oct | United States | News
US Congressional report calls for antitrust action against tech giants
7 Oct | United States | News
US FTC may file antitrust case against Facebook by year-end - report
16 Sep | United States | News
Amazon, Apple, FB, Google CEOs to appear at US antitrust hearing this month
7 Jul | United States | News
Irish regulator progresses in GDPR cases against Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook
25 May | Europe | News
US court approves Facebook's USD 5 bln privacy deal with FTC
24 Apr | United States | News
WhatsApp passes milestone of 2 billion users worldwide
13 Feb | World | News
FTC to examine small takeovers by big tech companies
12 Feb | United States | News
FTC considers case against Facebook apps integration - report
13 Dec 2019 | United States | News
FTC finds Cambridge Analytica deceived consumers
9 Dec 2019 | United States | News
FTC looking at Facebook acquisitions in competition probe - report
2 Aug 2019 | United States | News
FTC confirms USD 5 bln fine and 20-year compliance agreement for Facebook privacy violations
24 Jul 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Dec Broadcom fiscal Q4
10 Dec Ciena fiscal Q4
10 Dec SeaChange fiscal Q3
10 Dec Cisco AGM
11 Dec Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q3
14 Dec Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q3
15 Dec FCC Quantum Internet Forum
15 Dec European Commission digital legislation presentation
16 Dec Nokia strategy announcement
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now