Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Fujitsu to create products for a sustainable world under new global brand Uvance

Thursday 7 October 2021 | 14:03 CET | News
Fujitsu has unveiled a new global business brand aimed at delivering products for a sustainable world, using the company's technological capabilities and expertise. Fujitsu Uvance aims to "make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation." The word "Uvance" itself bring together the concept of making all (Universal) things move forward (Advance) in a sustainable direction.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Fujitsu
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Fujitsu selected by Florida utility for fibre broadband roll-out
Published 25 Aug 2021 08:56 CET | United States
Fujitsu Network Communications was selected by the Florida utility company Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) to plan, design ...

Fujitsu, LightRiver upgrade network for FastTrack Communications
Published 11 Aug 2021 09:00 CET | United States
Fujitsu Network Communications announced that business communications service provider FastTrack Communications selected its ...

Fujitsu awarded network contract for Canada's Connected Coast project
Published 04 Aug 2021 11:10 CET | Canada
CityWest Connected Coast Network and Strathcona Connected Coast Network contracted Fujitsu Network Communications for Canada's ...

NTT, Fujitsu partner on mobile digital workplace services in Hong Kong
Published 21 Jul 2021 06:34 CET | Hong Kong
NTT has partnered with Fujitsu Hong Kong to address the emerging demands for mobile digital workplaces in Hong Kong. NTT will ...

Fujitsu demonstrates Open Optical Control in TIP CANDI proof of concept
Published 03 Jun 2021 08:12 CET | United States
Fujitsu Network Communications completed a successful demonstration of open optical network control in collaboration with the ...

Rakuten Mobile, Fujitsu to develop 4G and 5G Open RAN services

Published 18 May 2021 08:53 CET | Japan
Rakuten Mobile and Fujitsu have agreed to jointly develop Open RAN services for the global market. Under the terms of the deal, ...

Fujitsu, AWS to support digital transformation of mobility industry
Published 12 May 2021 11:57 CET | World
Fujitsu has signed a partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support digital transformation (DX) of the mobility ...

Fujitsu meets FY outlook with record profit, targets return to sales growth in new year
Published 28 Apr 2021 13:53 CET | Japan
Fujitsu reported a strong improvement in full-year profit, to a record JPY 203 billion versus JPY 160 billion a year ago. Despite ...

Fujitsu creates JPY 10 bln corporate venture capital fund
Published 31 Mar 2021 17:24 CET | Japan
Fujitsu said it created the Fujitsu Ventures Fund, a corporate venture capital fund totaling JPY 10 billion, under the management ...

Fujitsu to reduce office space by 50% in Japan, encourage remote working
Published 06 Jul 2020 09:58 CET | Japan
Fujitsu said that in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, it will introduce a permanent new way of working for its employees, as ...





Related Info

Fujitsu selected by Florida utility for fibre broadband roll-out
25 Aug | United States | News
Fujitsu, LightRiver upgrade network for FastTrack Communications
11 Aug | United States | News
Fujitsu awarded network contract for Canada's Connected Coast project
4 Aug | Canada | News
NTT, Fujitsu partner on mobile digital workplace services in Hong Kong
21 Jul | Hong Kong | News
Fujitsu demonstrates Open Optical Control in TIP CANDI proof of concept
3 Jun | United States | News
Rakuten Mobile, Fujitsu to develop 4G and 5G Open RAN services
18 May | Japan | News
Fujitsu, AWS to support digital transformation of mobility industry
12 May | World | News
Fujitsu meets FY outlook with record profit, targets return to sales growth in new year
28 Apr | Japan | News
Fujitsu creates JPY 10 bln corporate venture capital fund
31 Mar | Japan | News
Fujitsu to reduce office space by 50% in Japan, encourage remote working
6 Jul 2020 | Japan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct ITU Digital World 2021
12 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now