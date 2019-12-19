Edition: International
Germany funds O-RAN research projects with EUR 32 mln

Wednesday 10 November 2021 | 09:59 CET | News
The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) is funding further research and development of Open Radio Access Network (ORAN). The BMVI is supporting the establishment of an Open RAN Lab by 2024 with funding of around EUR 17 million. The laboratory is a test environment and development platform for researching, testing and developing Open RAN-based networks.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altran / Capgemini / Deutsche Telekom / Nokia / Telefonica Germany / Vodafone Germany
Countries: Germany
