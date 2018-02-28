Edition: International
German regulator drafts new rules for Deutsche Telekom last mile access

Wednesday 22 July 2020 | 10:17 CET | News

The German Federal Network Agency has sent Deutsche Telekom a revised model contract for access to the last mile or local loop (TAL). The regulator's standard offer specifies the conditions and mutual obligations for access to Telekom's TAL. The new contract includes rules for parallel use of Telekom's in-house cabling ("end line") by competitors, and Telekom itself.

Mutual interference can occur if fibre-optic and VDSL-based transmission methods are use to transmit signals from the basement to apartments. To avoid interference, the parties involved must mutually take into account potential problems at the time of installing input lines. The new user of the end-line, regardless of whether it is Telekom or a competitor, generally has to tolerate the existing use and associated interference. If the connection is directly installed to the house and not to the cable distributor, certain frequency ranges must be left out in order to protect the existing signal from interference. 

Under the new agreement, Telekom competitors now have the opportunity to make appointments for switchover when new customers want to sign a subscription. In addition, consumers should be able to expect appointments with engineers to switch the TAL are kept. The new agreement foresees a sanction mechanism in these cases to significantly reduce the number of missed appointments in the future. Other improvements relate to sanctions for poor performance between the contracting parties, for example through contractual penalties, and an expansion of monitoring by the Federal Network Agency. 

Telekom should stick to the terms of the new agreement specified by the Federal Network Agency until the end of May 2025. In view of increasing bandwidth requirements in future and the increasing importance of fibre-optic products, the regulations for parallel use of in-house cabling are valid until the end of 2021, to then be reassessed. The regulator expects that Telekom and its competitors will "quickly and completely" implement the contract so that consumers benefit from the new regulations, said Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Telekom
Countries: Germany
