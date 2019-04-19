Edition: International
German regulator opens up access to Telekom's fibre network last mile

Tuesday 12 October 2021 | 10:10 CET | News
The German federal network agency, Bundesnetzagentur, has published a draft decision to stop ex-ante regulation of access to the last mile of Deutsche Telekom's fibre-optic network, paving the way for light-touch regulation of new gigabit networks. Non-discriminatory access to Telekom's fibre-optic networks is secured by an obligation of equal treatment under the Equivalence of Input principle. The core of the new approach is that other companies can obtain access to the fibre network under the same conditions available to Telekom.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / VATM
Countries: Germany
