Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Global smartphone sales down 20% in Q2 on continued Covid-19 impact - Gartner

Tuesday 25 August 2020 | 13:04 CET | News

Global smartphone sales fell by 20.4 percent in Q2 2020 to 295 million as the mobile phone industry continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research from Gartner.

Most major markets, except China, continued to have some form of shelter-in-pace restrictions for most of the quarter, leading to continued falling demand for smartphones. Among the top five vendors, Samsung saw the biggest drop in sales, with Apple iPhone sales almost flat year-on-year. 

Samsung sold 54.76 million smartphones in Q2 2020, down 27.1 percent from 75.11 million units a year earlier, for an overall market share of 18.6 percent. Huawei was in 2nd place with 54.12 million, down 6.8 percent from 58.05 million units in Q2 2019, for a market share of 18.4 percent. Apple sold 38.39 million units for a 13 percent market share, down 0.4 percent from 38.52 million a year earlier. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Global smartphone sales fall 20% in Q1, Xiaomi outperforms
Published 01 Jun 2020 10:15 CET | World
Global smartphone sales dropped 20.2 percent year-on-year to 299.1 million units, according to Gartner. The global ...

Global device shipments to fall 14% this year, with slower-than-expected uptake of 5G phones - study
Published 26 May 2020 11:04 CET | World
The number of devices shipped this year will fall by 13.6 percent from the year before to 1.9 billion units, according to the ...

Smartphone sales dip another 0.4% in Q4, iPhones return to growth
Published 03 Mar 2020 14:22 CET | World
Worldwide sales of smartphones contracted another 0.4 percent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2019, the same as Q3, with ...

Global smartphone sales to grow 3% in 2020
Published 28 Jan 2020 11:57 CET | World
Worldwide sales of smartphones to end users are on track to reach 1.57 billion units in 2020, an increase of 3 percent year over ...





Related Info

Global smartphone sales fall 20% in Q1, Xiaomi outperforms
1 Jun | World | News
Global device shipments to fall 14% this year, with slower-than-expected uptake of 5G phones - study
26 May | World | News
Smartphone sales dip another 0.4% in Q4, iPhones return to growth
3 Mar | World | News
Global smartphone sales to grow 3% in 2020
28 Jan | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2020
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now