Global smartphone sales down 20% in Q2 on continued Covid-19 impact - Gartner

Global smartphone sales fell by 20.4 percent in Q2 2020 to 295 million as the mobile phone industry continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research from Gartner.
Most major markets, except China, continued to have some form of shelter-in-pace restrictions for most of the quarter, leading to continued falling demand for smartphones. Among the top five vendors, Samsung saw the biggest drop in sales, with Apple iPhone sales almost flat year-on-year.
Samsung sold 54.76 million smartphones in Q2 2020, down 27.1 percent from 75.11 million units a year earlier, for an overall market share of 18.6 percent. Huawei was in 2nd place with 54.12 million, down 6.8 percent from 58.05 million units in Q2 2019, for a market share of 18.4 percent. Apple sold 38.39 million units for a 13 percent market share, down 0.4 percent from 38.52 million a year earlier.
