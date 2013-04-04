Global smartphone shipments down 11.7% in Q1 on Covid-19 impact - IDC

Global smartphone shipments fell by 11.7 percent year-on-year in Q1 2020 to 275.8 million units, according to IDC. This largest ever year-on-year decline was due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The largest regional decline was in China, where shipments were down 20.3 percent in Q1 2020 compared to the year-earlier quarter. With China accounting for almost one quarter of global shipments, this had a massive impact on overall shipments. The US and Western Europe saw shipments fall by 16.1 percent and 18.3 percent respectively in Q1.
Samsung shipped 58.3 million smartphones worldwide in Q1, down 18.9 percent from Q1 2019, to maintain its No 1 position with a 21.1 percent share. Huawei retained the No 2 spot with a 17.8 percent share, despite its shipments falling 17.1 percent year-on-year to 49 million units. Apple shipped 36.7 million iPhones in Q1, down 0.4 percent from Q1 2019, for a 13.3 percent share in 3rd place. Xiaomi saw its global market share surpass 10 percent (10.7%) for the first time in Q1, with year-on-year shipment growth of 6.1 percent to 29.5 million units.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions