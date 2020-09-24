Edition: International
Global streaming subscriptions jump 26% to over 1 billion in 2020

Friday 19 March 2021 | 09:06 CET | News
Subscriptions to online video services rose 26 percent in 2020 to 1.1 billion, according to a report from the US-based Motion Picture Association. The total home/mobile entertainment market reached USD 68.8 billion in global revenue last year, growing 23 percent. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Countries: United States / World
