Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

GlobalConnect buys Telenor Sweden wholesale fixed platform and FTTH assets for SEK 3 bln

Wednesday 24 November 2021 | 09:46 CET | News
GlobalConnect Sweden has announced an agreement with Telenor Sweden to acquire communications operator Open Universe and Telenor Sweden's single dwelling unit (SDU) fibre assets for SEK 3 billion. It covers approximately 200,000 connected homes on Open Universe's platform and 14,000 connected homes on Telenor's SDU fibre infrastructure. Telenor Sweden expects the transaction to yield a pre-tax profit of SEK 1.7 billion, adding that the relevant assists accounted for EBITDA of approximately SEK 240 million in FY 2020.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Broadnet / EQT Infrastructure / GlobalConnect / IP-Only / Telenor / Telenor Sweden
Countries: Sweden
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Comments

Thanks for information this is avilable i also have this telecom billing services provider
Alisha Charlton @ 24/11/2021 - 18:12


Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

GlobalConnect wins contract from Norwegian beauty chain Vita
Published 22 Nov 2021 13:22 CET | Norway
North European digital infrastructure provider GlobalConnect said it has been given a contract by Norwegian beauty and wellness ...

GlobalConnect's brand HomeNet starts building fibre network in Hamburg-Niendorf
Published 05 Nov 2021 17:10 CET | Germany
GlobalConnect said its brand HomeNet, which provides fibre connections directly into the home, has officially started to build ...

Swedish regulator to distribute SEK 730 mln in 1st round of 2021 broadband subsidy allocations
Published 01 Nov 2021 15:27 CET | Sweden
Swedish communications regulator PTS said it is granting approximately SEK 730 million in subsidies to 257 broadband projects in ...

Telenor Sweden loses 21,000 mobile subscribers in Q3 as it sheds inactive users
Published 28 Oct 2021 10:27 CET | Sweden
Telenor has reported a 21,000 decline in Swedish mobile subscribers in the third quarter as it shed inactive subscribers, but ...

Bredband2 acquires Th1ng's 20,000 fibre customers and enters IoT cooperation agreement
Published 26 Oct 2021 11:55 CET | Sweden
Swedish operator Bredband2, which merged last year with A3, said it is acquiring Th1ng's 20,000 or so private fibre customer base ...

GlobalConnect plans backbone fibre cable from northern Sweden to Berlin
Published 13 Sep 2021 14:01 CET | Scandinavia
Digital infrastructure provider GlobalConnect said that over the next twelve months, it will start deploying a high-capacity ...

Telenor Sweden names Moen as CEO, Gustafsson to lead Allente from July

Published 01 Jul 2021 09:39 CET | Sweden
Allente CEO Bjorn Ivar Moen has been appointed Telenor Sweden CEO from 01 October, succeeding Kaaren Hilsen, and Jonas Gustafsson ...

Swedish 100 Mbps fixed broadband penetration reaches 80% in 2020, mobile voice minutes up 11% but texts down 17%
Published 17 May 2021 14:11 CET | Sweden
Eight out of ten subscriptions for fixed line broadband in Sweden last year were for a service providing a minimum download speed ...





Related Info

GlobalConnect wins contract from Norwegian beauty chain Vita
22 Nov | Norway | News
GlobalConnect's brand HomeNet starts building fibre network in Hamburg-Niendorf
5 Nov | Germany | News
Swedish regulator to distribute SEK 730 mln in 1st round of 2021 broadband subsidy allocations
1 Nov | Sweden | News
Telenor Sweden loses 21,000 mobile subscribers in Q3 as it sheds inactive users
28 Oct | Sweden | News
Bredband2 acquires Th1ng's 20,000 fibre customers and enters IoT cooperation agreement
26 Oct | Sweden | News
GlobalConnect plans backbone fibre cable from northern Sweden to Berlin
13 Sep | Scandinavia | News
Telenor Sweden names Moen as CEO, Gustafsson to lead Allente from July
1 Jul | Sweden | News
Swedish 100 Mbps fixed broadband penetration reaches 80% in 2020, mobile voice minutes up 11% but texts down 17%
17 May | Sweden | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Nov Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Q3 2021
24 Nov Digi Tech Asean Thailand
24 Nov HbbTV Symposium
29 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2021
30 Nov Snapdragon Tech Summit
30 Nov Microsoft AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now