GlobalConnect plans backbone fibre cable from northern Sweden to Berlin

Monday 13 September 2021 | 14:01 CET | News
Digital infrastructure provider GlobalConnect said that over the next twelve months, it will start deploying a high-capacity fibre cable from the north of Sweden all the way to Berlin. It will primarily cater to GlobalConnect's wholesale business, GlobalConnect Carrier. The backbone fibre cable used in the project can handle 3 million times more data than standard cables commonly used to connect private households

Categories: Fixed
Companies: GlobalConnect
Countries: Germany / Scandinavia
