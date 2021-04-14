Edition: International
Globe Telecom taps HPE for multi-access edge computing trial using 5G

Wednesday 14 April 2021 | 09:04 CET | News
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has signed an agreement with Philippines operator Globe Telecom to offer cloud services at the edge of its network using HPE's Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) platform. Delivered to select users via a newly built Edge Incubation Lab, Globe is moving data-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence and machine learning closer to customers for faster data processing and analysis.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Globe Telecom / Hewlett Packard Enterprise / HPE / Intel
Countries: Philippines
