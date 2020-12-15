Edition: International
G.Network plans GBP 1 billion full-fibre network roll-out across London

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 10:41 CET | News
UK full-fibre broadband provider G.Network will invest more than GBP 1 billion to roll out fibre broadband across London after raising new funds from Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and Cube Infrastructure Managers.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: G.Network
Countries: United Kingdom
