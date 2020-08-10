Edition: International
Wireless

Gogo looks to sell commercial aviation Wi-Fi business as Q2 sales fall 55%

Monday 10 August 2020 | 16:16 CET | News

Gogo said its revenues fell 55 percent year-on-year to USD 97 million in the second quarter, after the sharp slowdown in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic dampened its sales of in-flight connectivity. While the business aviation market shows some signs of recovery, the company has started to look at selling its commercial aviation business. 

The company's net loss widened slightly to USD 86 million in Q2 from USD 84 million a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA moved to negative USD 16 million from a positive USD 38 million a year earlier. Gogo has furloughed over half its staff for four months, is cutting executive pay and continues to negotiate relaxed payment terms with suppliers and delays to investment. 

Gogo said it expects to exceed its previous target of USD 340 million in cost savings through 2021, after a 35 percent reduction in expenses in Q2. Despite the sharp fall in revenue, it maintained breakeven unlevered free cash flow in the quarter and ended the period with over USD 156 million in cash and equivalents. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Gogo
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

