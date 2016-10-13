Edition: International
Google cancels I/O developers conference, offers free video-conferencing

Wednesday 4 March 2020 | 07:17 CET | News

Google has cancelled its annual I/O developers conference, planned for 12-14 May, due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The company said it was looking at other ways to connect with developers. 

The conference is the usual setting for Google to unveil its latest innovations, including the annual update to the Android operating system and other new software. The company said it would provide refunds to participants, and they would not have to enter a lottery for tickets to next year's event. 

To help businesses cope with the virus outbreak, Google also announced free access to its advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities for G Suite customers worldwide. This allows for larger meetings of up to 250 participants per call, live streaming to up to 100,000 viewers within a domain and the ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive. The free access if available until 01 July. 


Categories: General
Companies: Google
Countries: World
