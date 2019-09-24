Google fined record EUR 600,000 in Belgium for failure to respect right to be forgotten

Google has been fined a record EUR 600,000 in Belgium for failure to implement the 'right to be forgotten'. Belgium's privacy regulator said the company failed to handle sufficiently a request from a public figure in Belgium to have search results removed from Google's site.
The public figure had asked Google to remove search results linked to his name which related to a political party affiliation that he refuted and harassment allegations that were not proven. Google did not remove the items, and the person filed a complaint with the Data Protection Authority.
The regulator sided with Google over the political affiliation, ruling it was in the public interest for these links to remain available on the search engine. The complaint was upheld over the harassment case, and the regulator ruled Google should remove the links.
Given that the harassment claim was not proven, occurred ten years earlier and was likely to have considerable consequences for the person involved, the person's privacy should prevail in this case, the regulator said. Google was negligent in not removing the search results, especially as it had evidence that the case was no longer relevant or recent.
The fine also takes into account that Google failed to inform adequately the complainant or justify its decision, the regulator said. It ordered Google to remove the search results throughout its sites in the EU and also improve its information provided to people requesting removals under the 'right to be forgotten'.
This is the highest fine ever issued by the Belgian privacy regulator; the previous record was EUR 50,000. It also sets a precedent for liability, as the Belgian authority rejected Google's claim that its Belgian subsidiary was not responsible for such cases, only its US parent. The regulator said the two companies could not be considered separate, nor could a European authority be expected to exercise oversight or pursue sanctions against a company based in the US.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions