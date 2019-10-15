Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Google introduces redesigned, cheaper Nest smart thermostat

Tuesday 13 October 2020 | 12:37 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Google has launched a new version of the Nest thermostat, nearly ten years after the smart thermostat first opened up the market. The new model is designed to be easy to use and controlled from anywhere with the Google Home app. It will go on sale in the coming weeks for USD 130 in the US and CAD 180 in Canada. 

The new product is designed to win over more people to the smart thermostat concept, offering a lower price tag, easy installation and simplified swipe and tap controls on the side of the circular screen. Users can set up heating and cooling schedules from the app, and the device offers suggestions to tweak the schedule to help reduce energy consumption. 

Using Google's Soli technology for motion sensing and the phone location, the thermostat detects if anyone is in the house and turns down heating or cooling if no one is at home. The device can also detect potential problems with the HVAC system and alert users to maintenance issues. 

The new Nest is available in four colours. Google also introduced a paint kit in similar colours to help users cover up traces of older thermostats they replace with a Nest. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google
Countries: North America / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Google ontwerpt nieuwe Nest Thermostat voor USD 129
Published 13 Oct 2020 11:15 CET | World
Google maakt bekend een nieuwe Nest thermostaat op de markt te brengen. In een blogpost geeft het bedrijf aan dat het bijna tien ...

Google upgrades Google Wifi mesh router, cuts price to USD 99
Published 07 Oct 2020 12:19 CET | World
Google has followed the launch of its new 5G Pixel smartphones and Nest Audio smart speaker by announcing an upgrade of its ...

Google unveils 5G Pixel phones, new Chromecast with remote control
Published 01 Oct 2020 08:55 CET | World
Google has announced new hardware products at a virtual event called 'Launch Night In'. These include the first 5G Pixel ...

Netflix added to Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max
Published 22 Jul 2020 09:43 CET | World
Google has announced that Netflix is now officially available on its Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays. Netflix ...

Google brings Advanced Protection Programme to Google Nest
Published 02 Jun 2020 11:57 CET | World
Google has brought its Advanced Protection Program to Google Nest. The company explained that the strongest level of Google ...

Google to roll out new features for Nest Aware this week
Published 13 May 2020 13:22 CET | World
Google will be rolling out new features for its Nest Aware subscription mode. The updated service, which will start rolling out ...

Google introduces Nest Wifi router as new smart home hub
Published 15 Oct 2019 18:22 CET | World
Google is rebranding its Wi-Fi router under the Nest name, in an attempt to turn the device into a hub for the smart home. The ...





Related Info

Google ontwerpt nieuwe Nest Thermostat voor USD 129
13 Oct | World | News
Google upgrades Google Wifi mesh router, cuts price to USD 99
7 Oct | World | News
Google unveils 5G Pixel phones, new Chromecast with remote control
1 Oct | World | News
Netflix added to Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max
22 Jul | World | News
Google brings Advanced Protection Programme to Google Nest
2 Jun | World | News
Google to roll out new features for Nest Aware this week
13 May | World | News
Google introduces Nest Wifi router as new smart home hub
15 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
14 Oct Zoom Video Communications Zoomtopia
15 Oct HPE analyst meeting
16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
19 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2020
19 Oct Logitech Q2
19 Oct Berec stakeholder forum
19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
20 Oct Tele2 Q3 2020
20 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Group Q3 2020
20 Oct Netflix Q3 2020
20 Oct Snap Q3
20 Oct America Movil Q3 2020
20 Oct Calix Q3
20 Oct 6G Symposium
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now