Google introduces redesigned, cheaper Nest smart thermostat

Google has launched a new version of the Nest thermostat, nearly ten years after the smart thermostat first opened up the market. The new model is designed to be easy to use and controlled from anywhere with the Google Home app. It will go on sale in the coming weeks for USD 130 in the US and CAD 180 in Canada.
The new product is designed to win over more people to the smart thermostat concept, offering a lower price tag, easy installation and simplified swipe and tap controls on the side of the circular screen. Users can set up heating and cooling schedules from the app, and the device offers suggestions to tweak the schedule to help reduce energy consumption.
Using Google's Soli technology for motion sensing and the phone location, the thermostat detects if anyone is in the house and turns down heating or cooling if no one is at home. The device can also detect potential problems with the HVAC system and alert users to maintenance issues.
The new Nest is available in four colours. Google also introduced a paint kit in similar colours to help users cover up traces of older thermostats they replace with a Nest.
